10-man Cork City hold out to extend unbeaten First Division start

Cork City 1

UCD 0

Stephen Barry reports from Turners Cross

IT WAS NERVY for long spells but 10-man Cork City maintained their unbeaten start to First Division life thanks to Cian Coleman’s towering first-half header.

The captain rose highest in a crowded box to nod home a 44th-minute corner to decide this meeting of last year’s relegated Premier Division sides in bracing cold conditions for the 3,238 spectators at Turner’s Cross.

The Students bossed the second half and would’ve been well worth an equaliser with some more composed finishing, even before Barry Coffey’s stoppage-time red card.

Regardless, the three points gained keep City third, two behind pace-setters Treaty United.

City made one change from last week’s draw at Finn Harps, with Cathal O’Sullivan replacing Niall Brookwell to facilitate a return to Tim Clancy’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

There were a few positional tweaks into the mix. First Division top-scorer Jack Doherty moved up front with Seán Murray in behind. Nathan Wood switched into a more natural wide slot while Evan McLaughlin stepped back into a holding role.

UCD were without the experience of captain Ronan Finn in midfield but they drafted in Danu Kinsella-Bishop, who scored at the Cross last year, among four switches from their Treaty defeat.

Coleman came up with a couple of early blocks for City, deflecting Michael Raggett’s shot just wide after John O’Donovan was caught in possession and shutting down Kinsella-Bishop’s opening effort.

Doherty was City’s dangerman. From his own free, he picked up a second ball to blast a swerving shot inches over the bar. His next sight of goal, after a brilliant run to collect Harry Nevin’s through ball, saw him beat the advancing keeper but not the near post.

After an end-to-end opening quarter, the game was decidedly more subdued until the closing minutes of the half, bar some flicks and tricks from O’Sullivan.

Clancy switched Coffey into the number 10 role, dropping Murray back, and it immediately paid dividends. McLaughlin and Coffey both advanced through the middle although Éanna Clancy was quickly across to block both attempts.

From the latter corner, City snatched the lead. Doherty curled the ball into the six-yard box but while the UCD keeper was rooted to the ground, it was Coleman who leapt head and shoulders above the rest to finish.

The visitors almost struck back with the lively Michael McCullagh launching a tester which had Brad Wade stretching to push it away. 1-0 at half-time.

Doherty threatened again upon the resumption. His swivel and rising shot forced the Kian Moore to tip over the bar but UCD carved open the hosts down the left thereafter.

The first time, City were able to scramble bodies back to close down Kinsella-Bishop and McCullagh before they could threaten the goal. On their next visit, Raggett came closer when hitting the side-netting after being found by the influential Seán Brennan.

Wade was forced into action before long, saving with his feet from Kinsella-Bishop’s close-range strike.

Charlie Lyons was next to get a block in on McCullagh, Wade palmed over Ciarán Behan’s viciously dipping free-kick, and a goalmouth scramble ensued from the following corner.

Clancy sought to settle City and disarm UCD by introducing defensive midfielders Arran Healy and the fit-again Greg Bolger, who was making his first appearance for the club since 2017, before drafting in Brookwell as a third centre-back for the closing minutes.

If the crowd were dissatisfied when six added minutes were announced, they were even more so when Coffey received a straight red card within seconds of the fourth official’s board being raised. Referee Chris Sheehan indicated the Nenagh native’s studs were raised as he attempted to regain possession from Behan.

They held on with Brookwell making a vital challenge to deny Sam Norval a run on goal and Wade sprinting off his line to take evasive action against Kinsella-Bishop in the final seconds.

CORK CITY: B Wade; H Nevin, C Coleman, C Lyons, J O’Donovan; B Coffey, E McLaughlin; C O’Sullivan (N Brookwell 88), S Murray (A Healy 67), N Wood (G Bolger 77); J Doherty.

UCD: K Moore; A Dunne (C Bolton 89), É Clancy, H Curtis, A Wells; S Brennan (M Alonge 77), A Verdon; M McCullagh (J Doyle 84), C Behan, M Raggett (S Norval 89); D Kinsella-Bishop.

Referee: C Sheehan (Cork).