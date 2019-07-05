Cork City's search for a win continues as Bohemians extend unbeaten run

Cork City 0

Bohemians 0

FOR THE 2,115 spectators in attendance, at least the good weather provided some semblance of compensation for the dearth of entertainment on the Turner’s Cross pitch.

Cork City and Bohemians had to settle for a point each as the seventh-placed Leesiders failed to win for the seventh consecutive game in all competitions. Bohs, who sit in third place in the Premier Division, extended their undefeated run to six matches after a contest that was high on endeavour but low on quality.

City, who handed a debut to on-loan Shamrock Rovers attacker Joel Coustrain, were the more productive side in the final third. Although the visitors enjoyed plenty of possession, their creative players like Danny Mandroiu and Keith Ward generally had their creative influence restricted by the hosts.

Returning from injury, Karl Sheppard forced James Talbot into a couple of first-half saves. The Bohs goalkeeper had to be alert to push his header away from the bottom corner in the fifth minute when the City captain was picked out by Ronan Hurley. Sheppard shot straight at Talbot when City attempted to punish the Gypsies on the break on 39 minutes.

Just before the break, Bohs finally got in behind the home side’s rearguard. Ryan Swan released Luke Wade-Slater, whose cross found Ward at the back post. However, he failed to keep his header down.

There was an increased sense of purpose about Cork City in the early stages of the second half. Colm Horgan should have done better with a shot on the half-volley, before Coustrain’s inviting ball across the face of goal was spoiled by Paddy Kirk’s vital clearance.

The Cork supporters were buoyed by the 61st-minute introduction of veteran striker Mark O’Sullivan, whose return to the club was announced yesterday. But with Bohs gradually increasing their offensive output, opportunities for O’Sullivan to mark his latest spell at Turner’s Cross with a goal were limited.

In fact, it was a Bohemians substitute who came close to breaking the deadlock just moments after being sprung from the bench. Danny Mandroiu’s flick-on fell kindly for Ryan Graydon in the 74th minute, but his strike was halted by an excellent Hurley block. From the subsequent corner, Ward picked out Darragh Leahy, whose powerful header brought a good save from Mark McNulty.

Amid the search for a late winner, Sheppard saw a shot blocked by Leahy, before McCourt and Ward both fired wide from promising positions. Gearoid Morrissey then dragged a long-range strike away from the target in the final seconds.

While both sides will rue some missed chances, neither can have too many complaints with the outcome.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Sean McLoughlin; Colm Horgan, Gearoid Morrissey, Conor McCormack, Garry Buckley (Daire O’Connor, 87), Ronan Hurley; Joel Coustrain (Mark O’Sullivan, 61), Karl Sheppard.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot; Derek Pender, James Finnerty, Darragh Leahy, Paddy Kirk; Keith Buckley (Scott Allardice, 87), Conor Levingston (Robbie McCourt, 57); Luke-Wade Slater, Danny Mandroiu, Keith Ward; Ryan Swan (Ryan Graydon, 71).

Referee: Ray Matthews.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!