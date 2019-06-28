This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 28 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ogedi-Uzokwe's hat-trick condemns Cork to biggest home defeat in nearly a decade

The on-loan English attacker was the star man for Derry City, who were comfortable winners on Leeside.

By Paul Dollery Friday 28 Jun 2019, 9:48 PM
33 minutes ago 1,439 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4702457

Cork City 1
Derry City 4

Paul Dollery reports from Turner’s Cross

JUNIOR OGEDI-UZOKWE played a pivotal role for Derry City as they compounded Cork City’s woes at Turner’s Cross this evening.

Ogedi-Uzokwe, who’s on loan from Colchester United, scored twice to give the visitors a 3-0 half-time lead, having earlier set up David Parkhouse to open the scoring.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Conor McCarthy Derry City's Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe is tracked by Conor McCarthy of Cork City. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Shortly after Daire O’Connor was given his marching orders for the home side in the second half, Ogedi-Uzokwe completed his hat-trick, which left Cork on course to equal their biggest ever home defeat in a league fixture.

That was prevented by a late header from Graham Cummins, but it was still a first three-goal loss on Leeside for City since they were beaten 3-0 here by Limerick in a First Division fixture in May 2010.

Fourth-placed Derry maintained their push for European football with this comprehensive victory in front of a 2,302 attendance, while Cork — who have now failed to win in their last five games in all competitions — stay in seventh, although eighth-placed Waterford have played three games fewer.

While the early stages of this match were evenly-contested, Derry always looked more threatening in the final third. That soon manifested itself on the scoreboard.

They were ahead on 11 minutes when Ogedi-Uzokwe acrobatically played the ball across the face of the Cork goal. Parkhouse was on hand to beat goalkeeper Mark McNulty, who’ll be disappointed by his failure to deny the on-loan Sheffield United striker.

Cork responded positively and caused a couple of nervy moments for the Candystripes, particularly when Gearoid Morrissey’s left-footed strike forced Peter Cherrie into a fine save against his former club.

Greg Sloggett and Kevin O'Connor Greg Sloggett of Derry City tangles with Cork City's Kevin O'Connor. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Nevertheless, Derry’s lead was doubled in the 27th minute. Greg Sloggett created space on the right with a sharp turn, before crossing for Ogedi-Uzokwe, who finished emphatically on the volley.

Their third goal arrived just three minutes later. After Gerardo Bruna’s free-kick was deemed to have struck the arm of Conor McCormack in the Cork City wall, Ogedi-Uzokwe placed the ball on the penalty spot. McNulty saved his first attempt, but the 25-year-old English attacker made no mistake with the rebound.

Possibly playing his final game for his hometown club before an anticipated move to Shamrock Rovers, Graham Cummins headed narrowly wide after being picked out by James Tilley’s in-swinging free-kick, as Cork sought to reduce the deficit.

However, the hosts were perhaps fortunate not to be further behind at the break, as Parkhouse was left to rue two close-range opportunities with which he failed to hit the target.

In an effort to claw their way back into the contest, Cork replaced midfielder Gearoid Morrissey with striker Darragh Rainsford for the second half. They went close to pulling a goal back in the 54th minute, only for Dan Casey’s drilled free-kick to shave the top of the crossbar.

An uphill battle became even more daunting moments later, however, as Daire O’Connor was dismissed. Having been booked in the first half for a foul on Jamie McDonagh, the winger was adjudged to have dived in an attempt to win a free-kick by referee Rob Hennessy, who showed him another yellow card.

Daire O'Connor leaves the game with a red card Daire O'Connor leaves the pitch after being sent off. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Ogedi-Uzokwe notched his third goal on 65 minutes, heading home at the back post after he was picked out by McDonagh.

Cummins beat Cherrie by getting his head to Kevin O’Connor’s corner with two minutes of normal time remaining, but it was scant consolation on another miserable night for Cork City. 

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Sean McLoughlin, Kevin O’Connor; Conor McCormack, Gearoid Morrissey (Darragh Rainsford, HT); James Tilley (Ronan Hurley, 57), Garry Buckley (Garry Comerford, 90), Daire O’Connor; Graham Cummins.

DERRY CITY: Peter Cherrie; Jamie McDonagh, Eoin Toal, Ally Gilchrist, Ciaran Coll; Greg Sloggett, Gerardo Bruna (Jack Malone, 71); Ciaron Harkin, Barry McNamee (Shane McNamee, 80), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Eoghan Stokes, 71); David Parkhouse.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie