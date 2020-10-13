BE PART OF THE TEAM

Hoban scores twice in three minutes against struggling Cork City as Dundalk climb from sixth to third

The reigning Premier Division champions took all the spoils from their trip to Turner’s Cross.

By Denis Hurley Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 10:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,626 Views 1 Comment
Patrick Hoban wheels away after scoring for Dundalk.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cork City 0

Dundalk 2

Denis Hurley reports from Turner’s Cross

DUNDALK MOVED FROM sixth to third in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as Patrick Hoban struck twice in the space of three second-half minutes to give the Lilywhites victory over Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

The reigning champions were the better side for most of the game and deserved the victory, but it wasn’t until late in the game that they were able to break down a strong resistance from the home side, who were disciplined in their defending for much of the contest.

While Dundalk had the better of the play in the first half, they were restricted largely to efforts from outside the area and struggled to find the target, though one Hoban shot just after the half-hour was straight at Liam Bossin.

At the other end, City couldn’t make much inroads against the Dundalk defence, with their best effort a Cian Coleman shot from distance which Gary Rogers did well to save.

The second half brought more of the same, with Hoban almost inadvertently giving Dundalk the lead 11 minutes in as Duffy’s low shot was parried by Bossin and hit the striker but went wide.

Just after the hour, City had their best opportunities as Dylan McGlade’s shot needed a strong Rogers stop while captain Gearóid Morrissey shot wide, but Dundalk continued to ask more of the questions and were eventually rewarded.

First, Cameron Dummigan’s cross wasn’t claimed by Liam Bossin, allowing Hoban to pounce and then, two minutes later, the lead was doubled when Seán Gannon broke on the right and squared for Hoban to finish.

The result means that City now have just three games to preserve their top-flight status, trailing Finn Harps by two points with a game more played.

Cork City: Liam Bossin; Joseph Olowu, Alan Bennett, Jake O’Brien, Kevin O’Connor; Uniss Kargbo (Alec Byrne half-time), Cian Coleman, Henry Ochieng, Gearóid Morrissey, Dylan McGlade (Cian Bargary 74); Deshane Dalling.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Cameron Dummigan; Chris Shields; Joseph Oduwa (Stefan Colovic 80), Seán Murray (Greg Sloggett 65), Patrick McEleney (Jordan Flores 80), Michael Duffy (Daniel Kelly 88); Patrick Hoban (David McMillan 88).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

