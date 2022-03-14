Two goals in three minutes seals Cork City's first league win over Waterford since 2019

Cork City 2

Waterford 0

Dylan O’Connell reports at Turner’s Cross

TWO QUICKFIRE FIRST-half goals from Cork City saw the Rebel Army beat Waterford 2-0 at Turner’s Cross and send them top of the First Division.

3,012 people turned up for this Munster derby which was settled by a neat finish from Ruairi Keating and an own goal inside twenty minutes. This result was made sweeter in Cork as it was their first league win over Waterford since August 2019.

The Rebel Army, who defeated local rivals Cobh Ramblers 2-0 on Friday evening, played with a spring in their step from the whistle. The dominated the place and this pressure nearly paid off in the fourth minute when Darragh Crowley chipped a ball into the box and Barry Coffey caught it.

Just as the Celtic loanee took a touch, he was flagged for off-side. Moments later, a short pass from Kevin Joshua to Eddie Nolan was intercepted by Keating.

Once the ball was at his feet, the forward dribbled through and into the box, before finishing with the outside of his boot. Just after the restart, an own goal doubled City’s lead.

This came courtesy of a cross from Keating, which Darragh Power tried to clear. Cian Murphy hounded the defender, who ended up bundling the ball in. On the half hour mark Joshua got into a great position for Waterford to score after collecting a free-kick from Junior Quitirna, but as he controlled the ball in front of goal, Crowley wrestled it from his feet.

Coffey almost finished the half with a third for City, but he put a cross from Crowley slightly over. Waterford brought on Tunmise Sobowale at half time and his introduction was a lightening quick run, which carried him well into the box.

The full-back did everything right but at the final moment, a fine challenge from Bargary cleared the danger. The loose ball was caught by Keating who charged up the right hand side of the pitch. Just as he entered the box, Jermie Milambo stretched to poke the ball out for a corner.

This came to nothing for City and then Waterford countered through Phoenix Patterson. He controlled well up to the halfway line and there, Aaron Bolger was waiting. The midfielder went in with perfect precision to dig the ball out from his feet.

Ian Morris brought on Cian Kavanagh late in the game as he encouraged his team to push up. One opening ended with the ball falling to Lewis Britton and he blazed the ball over from point blank range.

David Harrington, who has only conceded once this season for City, produced a number of fine saved for the club late on. The full-time whistle, combined with Galway United’s victory over Treaty United, mean the top three in the First Division all have ten points.

Cork City FC: David Harrington; Aly Gilchrist, Aaron Bolger, Ruairi Keating, Barry Coffey, Cian Bargary (Ronan Hurley 71), Kevin O’Connor, Matt Healy (Matt Srbely 89), Darragh Crowley, Cian Murphy, Jonas Häkkinen.

Waterford FC: Brian Murphy; Darragh Murphy (Tunmise Sobowale 45); Eddie Murphy; Shane Griffin, Yassine En-Negah (Niall O’Keeffe 71), Lewis Britton, Junior Quirirna (Roland Idowu 57), Kevin Joshua (Cian Kavanagh 71), Jermie Milambo, Anthony Wordsworth, Phoenix Patterson.

Referee: Paul Norton

Division 1 Results

Longford Town 1-2 Bray Wanderers

Galway United FC 2-1 Treaty United

Athlone Town AFC 2-3 Cobh Ramblers FC

