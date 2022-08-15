Cork City earn four point cushion with draw against Waterford

Cork City 0

Waterford FC 0

Dylan O’Connell reports from Turner’s Cross

A STALEMATE BETWEEN Cork City and Waterford at Turner’s Cross on Monday night has moved the Rebel Army four points clear at the top of the First Division.

In a game which could have ignited a late season title charge in the Blues, Danny Searle’s

team were down to ten men inside ten minutes after Richard Taylor saw red.

This followed a scatty opening between the old Munster rivals, with the only shot of the first five minutes coming from Ruairi Keating’s boot. Even at that, it was a lame effort which was easily gathered by Paul Martin.

Waterford had a similar opening inside the City half and this came from an inch perfect

cross by Phoenix Patterson that was headed away by Kevin O’Connor.

Then, a tussle between Taylor and Cian Murphy ended with the Waterford defender

bringing down the Cork City forward. Referee Oliver Moran straight away produced a red

card and the home side were given a free kick right in front of the arc at the Shed End.

O’Connor took this and the full-back’s ball rounded the wall before bobbling wide.

Waterford retreated to protect their lines and this allowed City to dictate the flow of the

game. The Rebel used the possession well, with a chance from Cian Bargary getting blocked by Killian Cantwell and Keating was denied by a sprawling Martin.

A flicked on ball from Keating gave City their next opening inside the Waterford half, and

this was fired over by Murphy.

Waterford got their first shot on target in the 25th minute and this happened when Tunmise

Sobowale played Roland Idowu into space out wide. His effort was palmed out for a corner by David Harrington and the set piece was easily swatted away by the City defence.

Idowu got into another good position just after the break and this one was put out for a

corner. Patterson sent the ball to the near post and Wassim Aouachria headed this wide.

City’s best form of attack was to play direct and one long ball nearly led to a goal of the

season contender when Keating broke it down to Bargary. The winger cut inside and his

curling shot floated narrowly wide of the target.

The winger’s next involvement saw him drop the ball in for Keating, who flicked it back

across goal. Just before it went out of play, Aaron Bolger collected but he had no space.

The ball was ran out for a throw in to City and when it was put back in, Coffey ballooned it over the crossbar at the St Annes End.

City probed and probed the Waterford back-line while Colin Healy changed his forward line.

Dylan McGlade was brought on for Murphy, James Doona slotted in for Bargary, and Louis Britton went on for Coffey.

It was Britton that had a chance to win it for City but, against his former club, he put

Keating’s cross over the bar from just inside the area.

Cork City FC: David Harrington; Cian Coleman, Aaron Bolger, Ruairi Keating, Barry Coffey (Louis Britton 71), Cian Bargary (James Doona 66), Kevin O’Connor, Matt Healy, Darragh Crowley, Josh Honohan, Cian Murphy (Dylan McGlade 81).

Waterford FC: Paul Martin; Darragh Power, Richard Taylor, Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin (Yassim En-Neyah 41), Wassim Aouachria, Junior Quitirna Armando (Dean Larkin 12), Tunmise Sobowale, Roland Idowu, Killian Cantwell, Phoenix Patterson.

Referee: Oliver Moran