Win over Waterford sees Cork City move three points clear at the top of the First Division

Waterford 1

Cork City 2

Dylan O’Connell reports from the RSC

CORK CITY MOVED three points clear at the top of the First Division table on Monday afternoon following a 2-1 victory over Waterford at the RSC.

After Matt Healy and Phoenix Patterson both scored from just outside the area, Aly Gilchrist turned in a corner midway through the second half to give City the three points.

The result is almost detrimental to Waterford’s title aspirations as they are now fourth in the First Division table and nine points off the top.

Their hopes of automatic promotion were already dented going into this game as they lost 1-0 to Galway United at the RSC on Friday evening.

With so much at stake, Waterford were on the front foot from the whistle and they should have scored after a minute when Roland Idowu collected from Darragh Power and he crossed in to Louis Britton, who hit the post with a free header.

The Blues bright start was undone in the eighth minute when Richard Taylor cleared a Kevin O’Connor cross to Healy. The midfielder was unmarked at the edge of the area and he volleyed into the top corner.

A goal-line clearance by Eddie Nolan denied City a second goal after Matt Srbely shot from close range inside the area. This followed a good move by City, which began with Ruairi Keating picking out Srbley with an excellent ball. The midfielder sent it to Cian Murphy and he cut back inside before he returned the ball to Serbly, who then hit it first time.

Waterford shouted for a penalty in the closing moments of the first half after Jonas Häkkinen looked to have fouled Yassine En-Neyah inside the area. Referee Gavin Colfer had a good look at this and waved this on.

The Blues put City under pressure from the first minute of the second half and they went close to scoring through a Shane Griffin free-kick. This landed perfectly in the area and Keating was the first to react, and he put this out for a corner.

Waterford’s next advance into the City half ended with Phoenix Patter shooting from outside the area and David Harrington caught this.

The midfielder got into a similar position in the 58th minute and this time he finished cleanly from the outside of his boot.

Four minutes later, City got their first corner of the game and Matt Healy’s ball was turned in by Gilchrist.

Ian Morris responded to the goal by bringing on Tunmise Sobowale and Cian Kavanagh. The attacking duo played well with Patterson and Idowu, but everything they put into the box was dealt with by the City back four.

One moment during this period of the game saw Kavanagh get the ball right in front of goal. Harrington spread himself and this put the shot out for a corner.

Nolan thought he was in to score in extra-time but the off-side flag went up after his shot was blocked.

Waterford: Brian Murphy; Darragh Power (Tunmise Sobowale 78), Richard Taylor, Niall O’Keeffe, Eddie Nolan, Shane Griffin (Cian Kavanagh 67), Yassine En-Neyah, Louis Britton, Roland Idowu, Killian Cantwell, Phoenix Patterson.

Cork City: David Harrington; Jonas Häkkinen, Cian Coleman, Aly Gilchrist, Kevin O’Connor (Josh Honohan 73), Aaron Bolger, Matt Srbely (Barry Coffey 58), Matt Healy, Cian Bargary, Cian Murphy, Ruairi Keating.

Referee: Gavin Colfer