Dramatic Keating winner caps Cork City comeback against Wexford

Cork City 2

Wexford 1

Stephen Barry reports from Turners Cross

RUAIRI KEATING’S STOPPAGE-time winner capped a Cork City comeback that sends the Leesiders into the FAI Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2018.

Aaron Dodds’ goal had Wexford on the brink of a shock win but Malik Dijksteel’s 25-yard strike brought City level and gave them 12 minutes to find a winner.

They left it late but Keating’s 13th goal of the season extended the Rebel Army’s revival to three home wins on the trot.

They now find themselves within 90 minutes of a Cup final trip to Lansdowne Road, while Wexford’s five-game unbeaten streak was ended in a heart-breaking finish for the visitors.

Amid a status orange rain warning, a crowd of 2,141 turned out at Turner’s Cross after the pitch was deemed playable.

Liam Buckley was pitting his wits against a former player of his with ex-Shamrock Rovers winger James Keddy in the away dugout.

Up against a 4-5-1 blockade, Buckley decided to drop creative midfielder Ben Worman into a deeper position to pick Wexford apart.

Worman showed his range of passing in the build-up to a Ruairí Keating header on goal but the tactic was abandoned at half-time.

Jaze Kabia curled another effort wide, while Keating prodded his next chance the wrong side of the post.

But playoff-chasers Wexford weren’t without an attacking plan. Their midfield pressed City into mistakes and bombarded the box with Cian O’Malley’s long throw-ins.

They forced the best save of the match when Darragh Levingston’s long-range shot deflected off of Ally Gilchrist’s back. Ollie Byrne adjusted quickly to tip over.

They took the lead in comical circumstances in first-half stoppage time after Gilchrist, in his first game back fit, limped off with an ankle injury. The hosts didn’t get their sub on and it proved costly.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Ethan Boyle and Ruairi Keating. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Levingston threw the ball back towards Byrne but Aaron Bolger got his head in the way. It ricocheted to Dodds and he raced in to finish under Byrne.

Shellshocked City made a double-sub at the break; fit-again Jonas Häkkinen in for the injured Gilchrist and Dijksteel for Kabia.

Cian Bargary was causing Wexford headaches down the right but apart from a low save from Keating, City rarely worked Ireland U21 sub-keeper Owen Mason until the final 20 minutes.

An Andrii Kravchuk strike forced Mason into a strong stop but Ethan Boyle gave a reminder of Wexford’s threat when firing over from an O’Malley long throw.

Dijksteel’s dribbling gave City a new danger and he soon levelled. Keating laid the ball off and the former Wrexham winger found the corner from outside the box.

City went on the hunt for a winner from a series of late corners and throw-ins. Worman headed over, Kravchuk shot at Mason, and Häkkinen’s header was blocked in the crowded goalmouth.

They had one last chance to win it from a Worman corner and he found Keating whose near-post flick diverted the ball to the net.

They made hard work of it but City’s momentum continues and they can look forward to Tuesday’s semi-final draw with growing optimism.

CORK CITY: O Byrne; J Honohan, C Coleman, A Gilchrist (J Häkkinen h-t), C Drinan; A Bolger, B Worman; C Bargary, A Kravchuk, J Kabia (M Dijksteel h-t); R Keating.

WEXFORD: O Mason; R Webb, C O’Malley, L Browne, B Lynch; D Levingston, C Piper, E Boyle, L Lovic (T Oluwa 63), K Corbally; A Dobbs.

Referee: E O’Shea.