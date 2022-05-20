Cork City held by Wexford ahead of trip to league leaders Galway

Cork City 1

Wexford 1

CORK CITY ARE now two points behind Galway in the race for the SSE Airtricity League first division title after they dropped two huge points in their 1-1 draw with Wexford at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

Kevin O’Connor’s first-half piledriver had given City the lead but a close-range finish from Conor Davis was enough to earn Wexford a share of the spoils.

The result ends the Rebel Army’s run of five consecutive league victories although their unbeaten run in all competitions extends to 15 ahead of their trip to the new league leaders Galway next week.

Wexford, who were heavily beaten 4-0 by Galway last time out, started brightly here and they had the first attempt of note but Luka Lovic sent his header from a Jack Doherty corner wide of the far post at the Shed End, the stand which had the name of Joe Delaney – father of former FAI chief executive, John – removed earlier in the day.

It had been two weeks since City’s last league fixture – a hard-earned 2-1 victory away to Athlone Town – and after they eventually regained their rhythm, they broke the deadlock midway through the first half.

And the goal was well worth the wait as Kevin O’Connor sent a sensational half-volley whistling into the far bottom right corner of the net when it broke to him just inside the penalty area.

Visiting goalkeeper Alex Moody had made a stunning save to deny Ruairí Keating seconds before that finish and he was again needed to produce another acrobatic stop to thwart the number nine’s powerful close-range hit just shy of the half an hour mark.

City, in front of 2,834 fans which included former winger and current Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene, were a bit fortunate to be level by that juncture as captain Cian Coleman’s goal-line clearance prevented Doherty’s effort from making it 1-1 after he expertly rounded the advancing David Harrington.

But their luck ran out just three minutes into the second half as Wexford snatched an equaliser when Conor Davis, against his former employers, scrambled the ball across the line after Joe Manley’s header from a corner caused chaos in the six-yard box.

City’s best chance of retaking the lead came with 14 minutes remaining in a tame second half but after a surging run and neat lay-off by Cian Murphy, Coffey’s thunderous strike swerved just past the far right post.

In the end, it was Wexford who could have won it in the closing stages but Jack Doherty’s low drive was saved well at his near post by Harrington as City hung on to the draw.

CORK CITY: David Harrington; Cian Coleman, Ally Gilchrist, Jonas Hakkinen; Cian Bargary, Aaron Bolger (Mark O’Mahony 88), Barry Coffey (Matt Srbely 77), Matt Healy, Kevin O’Connor (Kieran Coates 77); Cian Murphy, Ruairí Keating.

WEXFORD: Alex Moody; Aidan Friel, Joe Manley, Paul Cleary (Adam Wells 84), Len O’Sullivan; Conor Crowley, Luka Lovic, Harry Groome; Jack Doherty (Conor Barry 91), Aaron Dobbs, Conor Davis (Thomas Considine 84).

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).