Cork City and Wexford appoint new managers ahead of 2025 season

CORK CITY AND WEXFORD have appointed new managers ahead of the 2025 Women’s Premier Division season.

Frank Kelleher returns to the Cork City hot-seat, succeeding Danny Murphy as women’s first-team manager. Murphy left his role in December, three months after signing a new contract.

Kelleher previously managed City from 2015 to 2018, leading them to FAI Women’s Cup glory in 2017. He was briefly involved with the men’s first-team in 2019, and recently managed Avondale United in the Munster Senior League.

“Cork City is a club I am very passionate about, and I am absolutely thrilled to be back,” said Kelleher.

“We have some really talented players at the club, and I am looking forward to working with them. I know that there is a real desire at the club for our senior women’s team to continue to grow, and I look forward to playing my part in that.”

Wexford, meanwhile, have announced that Sean Byrne will lead “a new highly experienced coaching team”.

The former Shamrock Rovers, Drogheda United and Bray Wanderers player fills the vacancy left by Hugh Strong, who departed last October.

Byrne has been immersed in the Women’s League of Ireland and underage international teams for the past 17 years.

The Uefa A Licence holder and full-time Academy coach most recently coached Peamount United, having previously held roles at Bohemians and Raheny United.

Byrne will be assisted by several former League of Ireland players. Pat Trehy joins as goalkeeping coach — they previously worked together at Bohs — while Paul Usher will also be involved.

Performance Services Lead Cameron Molloy is another to have linked up with Byrne at Bohs, while former Wexford Women’s U19 manager Aoife Lynch completes the coaching team.

The 2025 Women’s Premier Division season gets underway on Saturday, 8 March, with Wexford away to defending champions Athlone Town and Cork City travelling to Peamount United.

Athlone (Colin Fortune) and Peamount (Gary Seery and Emma Donohue) will also have new managers, along with Bohemians (Alban Hysa), Treaty United (Sean Russell) and Sligo Rovers (Steve Feeney). Waterford FC are the newcomers to the league.