Cork City's return to Turner's Cross ends in stalemate against Wexford

Cork City 1

Wexford 1

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

CORK CITY’S LONG-AWAITED return to Turner’s Cross ended in a stalemate as Ireland U17 international Kaylem Harnett halted their 100% home record.

Barry Coffey scored his first goal of the season in the last game before the Cross was closed for a month’s remedial works and he saved his second for its reopening.

The Leesiders hadn’t conceded in their first five home matches but 16-year-old Harnett brought that to an end before half-time with his second senior goal.

However, Cobh Ramblers did their neighbours a favour ahead of Friday’s Cork derby by beating second-placed UCD. Unbeaten in 14, City’s lead increases to eight points.

The pitch looked in immaculate condition in front of 2,669 fans and held up well for its third game in a week following the Munster Youth Cup final and the City Women’s Premier Division fixture.

Both sides made four changes from their Friday night outings, with Tim Clancy giving a first start to Darragh Crowley 11 months on from his cruciate injury. Greg Bolger missed out while top-scorer Jack Doherty continues his recovery.

City had the opener inside seven minutes. Nathan Wood slipped a pass to Jaden Umeh down the left and the teenager brilliantly shielded the ball before pulling it back for Coffey. He did the rest, sweeping a clinical finish into the top corner.

It was midway through the half before they threatened again. Evan McLaughlin’s deep corner was headed back across goal by Cian Coleman. But while Umeh and Charlie Lyons ended up in the net, the ball did not, bobbling inches wide.

Another fine move started and finished with Umeh but he could only get glancing contact on the final header.

As City slackened, Wexford began to get some joy. A McLaughlin giveaway gifted Thomas Oluwa an opportunity but his shot was deflected wide.

In the 43rd minute, it was level. Darragh Levingston kept the ball alive from a corner and found 16-year-old Harnett. He ducked inside and flicked his shot high past Brad Wade.

Game on for the second half. Even then, it failed to catch fire.

Cathal O’Sullivan rippled the roof of the net with an audacious dipping effort which whistled just over the crossbar.

At the other end, Harnett teed up Levingston but he hacked his attempt into the St Anne’s End.

Set pieces looked City’s most likely route for a winner. Umeh hooked a tricky delivery over before three corners in-a-row gave Wexford more trouble.

McLaughlin’s second looked like going all the way but Owen Mason managed to palm it over the top. When Coffey swung in the next cross, Coleman couldn’t keep his header on target.

O’Sullivan’s jinking run created an opening for Umeh but his flick drifted over.

Wexford produced little in attack but when they countered in stoppage time, Mark Hanratty’s shot cleared the roof of the stand.

Cork City: B Wade; D Crowley, C Coleman, C Lyons, E McLaughlin; B Coffey, N Brookwell (H Skieters 86); C Bargary (J Fitzpatrick 58), C O’Sullivan, N Wood (S Murray 58); J Umeh.

Wexford: O Mason; R Webb, C Lennox, C O’Malley (S McHale 72), B Lynch; E Boyle (B McCann 64), K Corbally; D Levingston, K Harnett (M Rowe 60), M Hanratty; T Oluwa (A Dobbs 64).

Referee: M Lynch.

Today’s other First Division results

UCD 1-2 Cobh Ramblers

Treaty United 0-1 Athlone Town

Bray 1-0 Finn Harps

Longford Town 2-1 Kerry.