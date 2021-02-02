'A huge step for the club' - Cork City women to play home matches at Turner's Cross

CORK CITY FC have announced that the club’s women’s team will play their home matches at Turner’s Cross in 2021.

This means that both City’s men’s and women’s sides will play their first-team fixtures at the iconic venue for the first time.

The women’s team, who reached the FAI Cup final last year and enjoyed a much-improved league season, have lined out at their Bishopstown Stadium base over the past few years.

As has been the case in the past, the men’s team will play the majority of their fixtures on Friday nights at 7.45 pm, while the women’s team will be in action at 2pm on Saturdays.

“The news that our women’s team will play their fixtures at Turner’s Cross is a very positive and welcome development, both for ourselves and for the league as a whole,” Éanna Buckley, Operations Manager of Cork City FC, said in a statement.

“Turner’s Cross has been synonymous with Cork City FC for many years, and we are delighted that both of our senior teams will now call it home.”

Cork City FC are delighted to announce that, for the first time, both the club’s men’s and women’s teams will play their first team fixtures in Turner’s Cross Stadium in the 2021 SSE Airtricity League season. 🏟



📰 - https://t.co/LaWZdsDlVC#CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/LcVbAa0VVg — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) February 1, 2021

“We are absolutely thrilled at the prospect of playing at Turner’s Cross in the 2021 season,” women’s manager Rónán Collins said, adding that it was something that had been discussed internally in the set-up for some time.

“It’s a huge step for the club, women’s football in the area and even the WNL as a whole to be playing in a venue like Turner’s Cross. The one club mentality at City is really pushing on women’s football and as a club we can be very proud of what we are building. I know it will be a real shot in the arm for the players.”

Both thanked Munster Football Association, and Administrator Barry Cotter, in particular.

The Leesiders now follow in the footsteps of Shelbourne, who moved their women’s matches to Tolka Park in 2019, and Bohemians, who played an historic match at Dalymount Park last season.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

📝 1st Team Manager - Graham Kelly is here until 2023!!



We are delighted to announce our biggest signing of the close season, 1st team manager Graham Kelly has been secured on a 2 year contract.



Pictured below is Graham signing his contract today with Chairman Ciaran Doyle. pic.twitter.com/4XTdRoAMvK — DLRWaves (@DLRWaves) February 1, 2021

Elsewhere last night in the Women’s National League [WNL], south Dublin side DLR Waves announced that Graham Kelly is staying on board as manager after signing a new contract which keeps him at the helm until 2023.

“We are delighted to announce our biggest signing of the close season, first-team manager Graham Kelly has been secured on a 2 year contract,” a statement from the club reads.

“In the time Graham has been with us to date, the development and progress of Women’s football in Dun Laoghaire, Rathdown, and within the club itself is testament of Graham’s abilities.

“This signing and commitment on both sides confirms the vision of the DLR Waves future.”

Having recently come under the SSE Airtricity League sponsorship umbrella, the WNL has announced that fixtures for the 2021 season will be released on Monday, 8 February.