Saturday 3 October 2020
Cork City's relegation fears worsen after latest loss

Two early goals were ultimately enough for St Pat’s to seal a victory.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Oct 2020, 8:07 PM
38 minutes ago 1,379 Views 1 Comment
CORK CITY’S HOPES of survival suffered a setback, after they were beaten 2-1 by St Patrick’s Athletic at Turner’s Cross today.

The hosts endured an awful start, as Robbie Benson’s corner was unwittingly turned into his own net by Alan Bennett from close range on eight minutes.

The Saints then doubled their advantage moments later, following another defensive error.

Uniss Kargbo’s attempted clearance was blocked, as the ball fell to Jordan Gibson, who made no mistake with a clinical finish.

After that disastrous opening, Cork improved and threatened an unlikely comeback, as they reduced the deficit on the brink of half-time.

Henry Ochieng launched a deep free kick into the box, which goalkeeper Brendan Clarke could only parry, and it fell to Gearoid Morrissey, with the club captain slotting home with aplomb.

But Neale Fenn’s men could not build on this goal amid a frustrating second half, with the loss leaving them bottom of the table, a point behind Finn Harps in ninth.

Pat’s, meanwhile, move up to fourth — trailing Waterford by just one point — placing them firmly in contention for European qualification.

