Cork City's relegation fears worsen after latest loss

CORK CITY’S HOPES of survival suffered a setback, after they were beaten 2-1 by St Patrick’s Athletic at Turner’s Cross today.

The hosts endured an awful start, as Robbie Benson’s corner was unwittingly turned into his own net by Alan Bennett from close range on eight minutes.

Oh no. Disaster for Cork.



GOAL | @CorkCityFC 0-1 @stpatsfc



8 | Bennett turns the ball into his own net for Pats to take the lead



WATCH LIVE | https://t.co/IBZkINEa20#WATCHLOI | 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 pic.twitter.com/PLFksoiAkj — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) October 3, 2020

The Saints then doubled their advantage moments later, following another defensive error.

Uniss Kargbo’s attempted clearance was blocked, as the ball fell to Jordan Gibson, who made no mistake with a clinical finish.

Just two minutes later, Jordan Gibson took advantage of a ricochet in the Cork box to sweep home the visitors' second goal pic.twitter.com/NQELPxwSx2 — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) October 3, 2020

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

After that disastrous opening, Cork improved and threatened an unlikely comeback, as they reduced the deficit on the brink of half-time.

Henry Ochieng launched a deep free kick into the box, which goalkeeper Brendan Clarke could only parry, and it fell to Gearoid Morrissey, with the club captain slotting home with aplomb.

Gearóid Morrissey pulled one back just before half-time but the home side couldn't rustle up an equaliser in the second half and remain at the foot of the table pic.twitter.com/rRyRe9KcG8 — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) October 3, 2020

But Neale Fenn’s men could not build on this goal amid a frustrating second half, with the loss leaving them bottom of the table, a point behind Finn Harps in ninth.

Pat’s, meanwhile, move up to fourth — trailing Waterford by just one point — placing them firmly in contention for European qualification.