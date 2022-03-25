Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 25 March 2022
Cork City's superb start to the season continues

The Leesiders earned a convincing win over Athlone Town this evening.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Mar 2022, 10:55 PM
1 Comment
Cork City players celebrate (file pic).
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

CORK CITY’S brilliant start to the season continued, as they earned a convincing 4-1 win over Athlone Town in tonight’s First Division encounter at Turner’s Cross.

The hosts were 3-0 up after just 35 minutes – Ruairi Keating registered a brace and Cian Murphy added another.

Eight minutes before the break, the visitors got a goal back through Carlton Ubaezuonu, but it proved to be a consolation, as Barry Coffey scored his side’s fourth goal early in the second half to seal a comfortable win.

The victory leaves the Leesiders three points clear at the top of the table, while Athlone have yet to pick up a single point from five games this season and are bottom as a result.

Second-place Galway United suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Longford Town, but they can still go level on points with Cork by winning their game in hand.

John Caulfield’s men went in front through a Michael McDonnell own goal after 11 minutes.

However, Sam Verdon equalised on the brink of half-time, before Darren Craven scored the winner 13 minutes from time.

There was another surprise result at Markets Field, as Treaty United beat third-place Waterford 2-1.

Matthew Keane gave the home side an early lead before Enda Curran doubled their advantage.

Ian Morris’ men threatened a late comeback, as Anthony Wordsworth got one back with 15 minutes remaining, but the Limerick side held on for a big win.

Finally sixth took on seventh, with Wexford facing Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds.

Both sides ultimately had to be content with a point, after the match finished scoreless.

