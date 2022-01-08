Membership : Access or Sign Up
Hurley hits 1-6 as Cork starts Ricken era with McGrath Cup win over Clare

Five points separated the teams at Miltown Malbay.

By Paraic McMahon Saturday 8 Jan 2022, 4:29 PM
5 minutes ago 153 Views 0 Comments
Brian Hurley (file photo).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Cork 2-9

Clare 0-10

Páraic McMahon reports from Miltown Malbay

GOALS IN EITHER half from Daniel O’Connell and Brian Hurley saw Cork deservingly begin their 2022 McGrath Cup campaign and life under Keith Ricken on a winning note.

Clare’s position on the Wild Atlantic Way was showcased throughout the contest dominated by strong winds and later heavy showers of rain.

Playing with the elements, Clare’s half-time advantage of two points was never insufficient while Cork’s return of 1-6 and overall play gave a strong hint that they would emerge victorious.

Debutant Mark McInerney and fellow corner forward Aaron Griffin got the hosts off the mark to lead 0-2 to 0-1 at the first water break, Brian Hurley registering from a free.

Cork finished the half with four of the last six scores including O’Connell’s goal which gave them the platform that ultimately proved influential.

1-04 without reply on the restart effectively sealed the result for the Leesiders in the third quarter. Colm O’Callaghan and Paul Walsh combined to tee up top scorer Hurley for the goal on forty three minutes.

Keelan Sexton opened Clare’s second half account on sixty six minutes and he added another moments later sandwiched between Aaron Griffin’s third white flag to reduce the final deficit to five points.

Scorers Cork: B Hurley (1-06 3f), D O’Connell (1-00), M Cronin (0-02 1f), R Maguire (0-01)

Scorers Clare: A Griffin (0-03), M McInerney (0-03 2f), K Sexton (0-03 2f), E McMahon (0-01.

Cork

1: Christopher Kelly (Éire Óg)

19: Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

3: Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

4: Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

30: Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

2: Seán Powter (Douglas)

5: Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

9: Joe Grimes (Clonakilty

17: Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

10: Danial O’Connell (Kanturk)

25: Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys)

12: Colm O’ Callaghan (Éire Óg)

15: Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

11: Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

13: Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

Subs

22: David Buckey (Newcestown) for O’Connell (HT)

18: Paudie Allen (Newmarket) for Allen (HT)

23: Blake Murphy (St Vincents) for Gore (40)

7: Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra) for Crowley (40)

20: Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers) for Kiely (50)

21: Cillian O’Donovan (Macroom) for Walsh (50)

26: Luke Fahy (Ballincollig) for Maguire (57)

27: Kevin Cremin (Boherbue) for O’Callaghan (62)

6: Diarmuid Phelan (Aghada) for Powter (62)

Clare

1: Stephen Ryan (Kilrush Shamrocks)

2: Darragh Conneely (Ennistymon)

3: Eoghan Collins (Ballyhaunis)

4: Ciaran Morrissey (Kilmurry Ibrickane)

5: Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora) (Capt)

6: Alan Sweeney (St Breckans)

7: Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry Ibrickane)

9: Darren O Neill (Éire Óg)

8: Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels)

12: Ciaran Downes (Kilmihil)

11: Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry Ibrickane)

10: Emmet McMahon (Kildysart)

13: Mark McInerney (Éire Óg)

14: Joe McGann (St Breckans)

15: Aaron Griffin (Lissycasey)

Subs

16: Tom O’Brien (St Josephs Doora Barefield) for Ryan (HT)

17: Ronan Lanigan (Éire Óg) for Conneely (HT)

19: Maccon Byrne (St Breckans) for McMahon (HT)

20: Dan Keating (Kilmihil) for McGann (HT)

21: Padraig Kelly (St Breckans) for Downes (HT)

23: Manus Doherty (Éire Óg) for Morrissey (HT)

24: Andrew Shannon (Kilmurry Ibrickane) for Walsh (HT)

26: Cathal O’Connor (Coolmeen) for O’Neill (HT)

22: Tom McDonald (St Josephs Doora Barefield) for McInerney (54)

18: Jack Sheedy (St Breckans) for Collins (54)

25: Brian McNamara (Cooraclare) for Bohannon (54)

Paraic McMahon

