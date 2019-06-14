Here's how Cork and Clare will line up for Sunday's tie in Ennis

CORK AND CLARE have unveiled their starting fifteens for Sunday’s clash in Cusack Park as their Munster round-robin ties draw to a close.
Cork have kept faith with the team that defeated Waterford comprehensively in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Saturday night.
Clare have made one switch with Diarmuid Ryan named to start in attack at wing-forward and Aron Shanagher selected on the bench.
The sides have faced off in the last two Munster final ties, both of which were won by Cork, and Clare will be searching for a first championship success over Cork since Shane O’Donnell inspired them to Liam MacCarthy Cup glory in 2013.
Cork
1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)
2. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
5. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)
6. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
11. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s – captain)
12. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
15. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
Subs
16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
18. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers)
19. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
20. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
21. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
22. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
23. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
24. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
25. Declan Dalton (Fr O’ Neill’s)
26. Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum)
Clare
1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)
2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber – captain)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)
5. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
6. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
7. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)
9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quinn)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea – captain)
12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)
13. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)
Subs
16. Andrew Fahy (Whitegate)
17. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)
18. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)
19. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan Mills)
20. Cathal McInerney (Cratloe)
21. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)
22. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
23. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)
24. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones)
25. Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley)
26. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS