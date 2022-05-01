Clare claim another big Munster win in Thurles as Cork in trouble after defeat

Clare 0-28

Cork 2-20

CLARE ENJOYED ANOTHER Sunday afternoon of success in Thurles but this was loaded with extra significance in the Munster hurling race as Cork are left facing an uphill task to remain in this summer’s championship.

Cork and Clare players in action. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Two red cards were shown in the second half, Clare’s Ian Galvin and Cork’s Mark Keane dismissed for separate incidents, while Cork grabbed two goals courtesy of Alan Connolly and Darragh Fitzgibbon.

But the second of those came in the closing passages of play and in truth Clare were in command on the scoreboard of this encounter, a powerful opening period proving the launchpad for their success.

So much of the first half was played on Clare’s terms as they dictated the flow of the game. The teams were tied at 0-2 apiece after three minutes, then Clare accelerated clear by 0-15 to 0-4 with 28 minutes on the clock.

They had dominant performers all over the pitch with Rory Hayes in defence and Ryan Taylor at midfield epitomising their control. The scores flowed with Tony Kelly (0-5) and Peter Duggan (0-3) instrumental, while Cathal Malone, Taylor and Shane O’Donnell nailed two points apiece in the first half.

Cork were in serious trouble on their own puckout, little was sticking in attack in terms of deliveries and the Banner were on the cusp of another substantial half-time advantage, seven days after they were 13 points clear of Tipperary at this venue.

But Cork managed to gain some foothold before the break, winning the time frame from the 29th minute by 0-7 to 0-2 on the scoreboard. Darragh Fitzgibbon and substitute Alan Connolly both made their presence felt offensively while key forwards Patrick Horgan, Seamus Harnedy, Robbie O’Flynn and Shane Kingston all split the posts.

Clare's Paul Flanagan and Cork's Shane Kingston. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cork almost received a major boost before the break but the shot Horgan drilled in was brilliantly tipped away by Eibhear Quilligan, Kingston tidying up a point from the rebound to leave six in it at the break, 0-17 to 0-11 in Clare’s favour.

More to follow…

Scorers for Clare: Tony Kelly 0-10 (0-4f, 0-2 ’65), Ryan Taylor 0-3, David Fitzgerald 0-3, Peter Duggan 0-3, Shane O’Donnell 0-2, Ian Galvin 0-2, Cathal Malone 0-2, Robyn Mounsey 0-1, Diarmuid Ryan 0-1, David McInerney 0-1.

Advertisement

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-10 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), Alan Connolly 1-1, Darragh Fitzgibbon 1-0, Robbie O’Flynn 0-3, Seamus Harnedy 0-2, Shane Kingston 0-2, Tim O’Mahony 0-1, Conor Lehane 0-1.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones), 3. Conor Cleary (St Josephs Miltown), 4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

7. David McInerney (Tulla), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 10. Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona), 14. Peter Duggan (Clooney/Quinn), 12. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis)

15. Ian Galvin (Clonlara), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 13. Robyn Mounsey (Ruan)

Subs

25. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones) for Mounsey (57)

18. Domhnall McMahon (Michael Cusacks) for Duggan (69)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 9. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain), 13. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own), 8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 11. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Subs

26. Alan Connolly (Blackrock) for O’Connor (26)

24. Conor Lehane (Midleton) for Barrett (half-time)

23. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Harnedy (56)

20. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton) for Millerick (inj) (59)

25. Mark Keane (Ballygiblin) for Kingston (62)

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!