Kingston on fire as Cork begin league with impressive nine-point win over Clare

Cork 2-30

Clare 2-21

John Coleman reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

A DEVASTATING BLITZ either side of half time saw Cork see off the challenge of Clare in the opening round of the Allianz Hurling League played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

Cork hit 1-12 without reply from the twenty-second to the fortieth minute to turn a one goal deficit into an unassailable twelve-point advantage.

David Reidy eventually stopped the rot for the Banner men with his third free but Cork, for whom Ciarán Joyce and Darragh Fitzgibbon starred at midfield, were able to keep their Munster rivals comfortably at bay. They had fourteen scorers throughout, with Shane Kingston and Shane Barrett their biggest hitters up front.

For Clare, Cathal Malone and Mark Rodgers carried the fight as they struck 1-10 between them. Cork hit the thirty -point mark with five to go when Kingston tapped over his ninth point with five left to play to leave his side leading by 1-30 to 1-15. Luke Meade then crashed home Cork’s second major though Clare did finish the stronger.

Diarmuid Ryan, Malone and Rodgers all found their range before Domhnall McMahon struck for their second goal to leave the scoreboard looking more respectable.

Clare played into a significant breeze in the opening half, but they hit the ground running with Cathal Malone making headway at centre-forward and three points from him helped his side lead by 0-5 to 0-4 after ten minutes while his direct opponent, Mark Coleman, had 0-2 for Cork.

Clare continued to cause Cork problems with their movement up front and points from Mark Rodgers, Shane Meehan and Ryan Taylor all contributed to see them leading by 0-9 to 0-8.

Coleman then levelled the sides for the third time before Mark Rodgers cracked home a goal after good work from Meehan.

Then came Cork’s devastating surge. Tim O’Mahony combined with Shane Kingston for the goal, Kingston hit 0-4 himself while Alan Cadogan, Séamus Harnedy, Coleman, Joyce and Fitzgibbon also split the posts.

Clare will welcome Wexford to Ennis next weekend as they seek to get their campaign back on track while Cork travel to Offaly.

Scorers for Cork: Shane Kingston (0-9, 1 ’65, 5fs), Mark Coleman (0-5, 3fs), Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-4), Tim O’Mahony and Luke Meade (1-0 each), Ciarán Joyce and Shane Barrett (0-3 each), Séamus Harnedy (0-2), Robert Downey, Conor Lehane, Alan Cadogan and Pádraig Power (0-1 each)

Scorers for Clare: Mark Rodgers (1-5, 3fs), Cathal Malone (0-5), Domhnall McMahon (1-0), David Reidy (0-3 fs), Diarmuid Ryan, Ryan Taylor and Patrick Crotty (0-2 each), Paddy Donnellan and Shane Meehan (0-1 each).

Cork:

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Netwonshandrum), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 7. Rob Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Conor Lehane (Midleton), 11. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 12. Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 15. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 14. Alan Cadogan (Douglas).

Subs:

21. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Twomey

24. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) for Lehane

26. Pádraig Power (Blarney) for Cadogan

22. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Harnedy

23. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own) for Barrett

18. Seán O’Leary Hayes (Midleton) for O’Leary (Temporary, 66 – finish)

Clare

1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

23. Aaron Fitzgerald (Éire Óg) 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 8. Jack Browne (Ballyea), 2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tone’s)

26. Robyn Mounsey (Ruan), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

15. Aaron Shanagher (Wolfe Tone’s), 10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 14. Ryan Taylor

(Clooney/Quin)

13. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 11. David Reidy (Éire Óg), 17. Shane Meehan (Banner).

Subs:

18 Patrick Crotty (Scariff) for Mounsey

20. Domhnall McMahon (Tubber) for Shanagher

22. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona) for Reidy

9. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford) for McInerney

Referee: Johnny Murphy [Limerick]

