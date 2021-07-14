Cork minor hurlers hammer Clare, wins for Wexford and Dublin in Leinster

THE CORK MINOR hurlers will play Limerick in the Munster championship semi-finals following a 40-point win over Clare in Thurles this evening.

A strong start saw Cork lead 2-9 to 0-5 by half-time, and they hammered home their superiority in the second period.

Dungourney’s Jack Leahy led the way with a haul of 3-9, as Cork powered to a 6-28 to 0-6 win.

In tonight’s other quarter-final Tipperary beat Kerry 2-27 to 1-14.

Elsewhere, Dublin saw off the challenge of Meath in the Leinster MHC quarter-finals, winning 4-18 to 1-6.

Dublin’s win sets them up for a date with Wexford, who advanced thanks to a 2-18 to 3-10 win over Kildare.

The other semi-final will see Kilkenny take on Offaly.

Meanwhile, Roscommon booked their place in the Connacht U20 football championship final, beating Sligo on a score of 4-13 to 2-12 at Dr Hyde Park.

James Fitzpatrick top-scored for Roscommon with 2-2, while Ronan Garvin and Adam Doory also found the net for the home side.

Roscommon will now play Mayo in next Wednesday’s final at MacHale Park.

Results

Munster MHC quarter-finals

Cork 6-28 Clare 0-6

Tipperary 2-27 Kerry 1-14

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Leinster MHC quarter-finals

Dublin 4-18 Meath 1-6

Wexford 2-18 Kildare 3-10

Connacht U20FC semi-final

Roscommon 4-13 Sligo 2-12

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!