Clare back on track after key Munster victory over 14-man Cork

Clare 3-26

Cork 3-24

A THRILLING AND pulsating tie produced six goals and a bunch of talking points, but the crucial outcome was a Clare revival that cast further Munster hurling disappointment on Cork.

The pressure was huge on both teams entering this tie off the back of opening round losses last Sunday in Ennis and Waterford, yet it was Clare who survived the test to restore hope to their 2024 challenge.

Cork looked to have made a critical burst after half-time when they went seven points clear, Patrick Horgan scoring a terrific goal whe he cleverly scooped the ball to the net. Tacking on a few points confirmed Cork’s control as they went ahead 1-17 to 0-13, but Clare took over thereafter with Mark Rodgers, Shane O’Donnell and David Fitzgerald all raising green flags to send them into an unassailable lead.

Cork’s hopes were further hit by the dismissal of defender Sean O’Donoghue, and while they grabbed late goals courtesy of Horgan and Robert Downey, it was to no avail. The sense of dejection in the home ranks afterwards was palpable, whereas Clare were buoyant following this successful away trip.

Cork's Alan Connolly against Clare's Conor Cleary.

When the half-time whistle sounded, Cork were flying. Trailing by two after 28 minutes, they switched the game in their favour to move ahead by two, after tapping into their best form of the opening period. Declan Dalton banged over two points in rapid succession. He hit three in the first half to justify his inclusion, while Alan Connolly looked menacing in picking off a pair of points.

Cork were in front 0-14 to 0-12 but had failed to convert any of their three clear sightings of goal. Darragh Fitzgibbon raced through on one occasion but his shot was underhit and Eibhear Qulligan was able to smother. Connolly batted another under pressure from the scrambling defence and the ball flew over the bar. The last fell to Patrick Horgan, again striking with Clare players paying close attention, and Quilligan managed to leap to his side to flick the ball away.

Clare carried their owh threats. Talisman Tony Kelly was scrubbed from the squad in a change announced pre-match, Darragh Lohan another absentee as he was replaced in the starting side by Cian Galvin. The scoring burden was largely shared by Aidan McCarthy (0-6) and Mark Rodgers (0-3).

Clare knocked over the first three points of the game as they hurled into a stiff breeze, and on a few different occasions had opened up advantages of a couple of points. Cork looked uncomfortable handling Shane O’Donnell’s trickery, captain Sean O’Donoghue moving over to police him from an early stage. Yet by the break Cork had settled and enjoyed a two-point cushion.

Clare's Cathal Malone and Cork's Shane Barrett.

The momentum continued to rest with Cork early in the second half, but Clare’s response was admirable. Rodgers bagged their first goal in the 43rd minute after being set up by O’Donnell, then the Éire Óg Ennis man went from creator to finisher in the 57th minute following Diarmuid Ryan’s surging run into space down the left flank.

That goal put Clare ahead 2-20 to 1-20, and there was further joy for them on the opposite wing in the 64th minute, David Fitzgerald rampaging forward to net in a replica effort from his strike in the league final win over Kilkenny.

Cork were struggling as they stared at a five-point deficit. Horgan rocketed a free to the net on 66 minutes, yet Clare managed to notch a couple of points in reply to settle themselves down.

The drama extended to the finish, Robert Downey lashing one break to the net, Damien Cahalane saw another blocked in a crowded goalmouth.

Clare prevailed to get up and running in their hurling summer, for Cork the climb back to challenge looks steep.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 0-10 (0-8f), Mark Rodgers 1-6 (0-1 sideline, 0-1 free), David Fitzgerald 1-1, Shane O’Donnell 1-1, David Reidy 0-3, Diarmuid Ryan 0-2, Peter Duggan 0-2, David McInerney 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 2-10 (1-7f, 0-2 ’65), Declan Dalton 0-4 (0-2f), Robert Downey 1-0, Séamus Harnedy 0-3, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-2, Alan Connolly 0-2, Shane Kingston 0-1, Tim O’Mahony 0-1, Ciarán Joyce 0-1.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 17. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 20. David McInerney (Tulla)

20. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle), 10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge),

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 15. David Reidy (Eire Óg Ennis), 12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 13. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

Subs

19. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) for Cian Galvin (53)

17. Conor Leen (Corofin) for McInerney (62)

18. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea) for Conlon (70)

23. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones) for McCarthy (72)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers) 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s), 11. Shane Barret (Blarney), 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

20. Mark Coleman (Blarney) for Twomey (49)

23. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own) for Dalton (51)

21. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Harnedy (54)

22. Shane Kingston (Douglas) for Hayes (59)

17. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for O’Mahony (inj) (65)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)