Cork hammer Clare by 16 points to set up Munster final against Limerick

Cork 1-30

Clare 1-14

CORK BOOKED THEIR place in the Munster final against Limerick, with a comprehensive beating of Clare this afternoon.

Brian Hayes blasted home a goal just before the break to set up Cork for a 1-13 to 0-7 interval advantage, and they dominated the second half to cruise to success by 16 points.

Shane Meehan netted late on for a consolation strike for Clare. The victory for Cork before a crowd of 42,269 sets up a provincial decider at the same venue on Sunday 7 June.

More to follow…

Scorers for Cork: Alan Connolly 0-11 (0-8f), Brian Hayes 1-2, Shane Barrett 0-5, William Buckley 0-4, Shane Kingston 0-3, Barry Walsh 0-2, Diarmuid Healy 0-1, Eoin Downey 0-1, Tim O’Mahony 0-1 (0-1f).

Scorers for Clare: Tony Kelly 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), Shane Meehan 1-1, Diarmuid Ryan 0-3, Cian Galvin 0-1, Shane O’Donnell 0-1.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

Advertisement

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain).

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton),

10. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

13. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 15. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s).

Subs:

24. Shane Kingston (Douglas) for Hayes (45)

17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for Cahalane (55)

19. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum) for Robert Downey (56)

21. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket) for O’Mahony (58)

23. Pádraig Power (Blarney) for Walsh (58)

Clare

1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. David McInerney (Tulla), 3. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 4. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford)

8. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, captain), 10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

12. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 11. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara), 9. Seán Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara), 14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

Subs:

19. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones) for Lohan (inj) (13)

20. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle) for Conlon (42)

26. Jack Kirwan (Parteen-Meelick) for Fitzgerald (45)

18. Shane Meehan (Banner) for Galvin (47)

22. David Reidy (Éire Óg) for Malone (57)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

*****