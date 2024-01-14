Cork hold off Clare for opening Munster league win ahead of clash with Limerick

Cork 1-24

Clare 0-24

AFTER THE FOG of Mallow, came the clear and bright conditions of Páirc Uí Rinn for the Cork hurlers.

The plug was pulled late last Sunday before the start of their Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League game against Limerick, but there was no such issues today. The temperature was low but it visibility did not interfere with the hurling against a Clare side, that had a run out in Clarecastle last Wednesday night.

An early Conor Lehane strike to the net, the game’s solitary goal, transpired to be the separating factor on the scoreboard at the finish.

A late blast of Clare points saw them chip away substantially at the Cork advantage but late frees from substitute Darragh Flynn and goalkeeper Brion Saunderson ensured Pat Ryan’s team rounded off the action in a successful fashion.

Cork will point the team bus towards Rathkeale on Wednesday night to take on the All-Ireland champions, the winners of that game will progress to the decider next Sunday against Waterford of the provincial pre-season tournament.

The home support did not have to wait long for cause to cheer, Lehane cutting through the Clare defence with intent to net after the first minute.

More to follow…

Scorers for Cork: Shane Kingston 0-8 (0-3f, 0-1 ’65), Conor Lehane 1-3, Robbie Cotter 0-4, Darragh Flynn 0-3 (0-2f), Cormac Beausang 0-1, Jack O’Connor 0-1, Brian Hayes 0-1, Brion Saunderson 0-1 (0-1f), Robbie O’Flynn 0-1, Eoin Carey 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 0-13 (0-10f), Robin Mounsey 0-4, Keith Smyth 0-2, Cian Barron 0-2, Cathal Malone 0-1, Killian O’Connor 0-1, Colm O’Meara 0-1.

Cork

1. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

17. Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields), 3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 2. Ger Millerick (Fr O Neill’s),

5. Ciaran Joyce (Sarsfields), 6. Tommy O Connell (Midleton), 7. Cormac O Brien (Newtownshandrum)

8. Eoin Carey (Kilworth), 22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

10. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers), 11. Conor Lehane (Midleton), 12. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

13. Jack O Connor (Sarsfields), 14.Brian Hayes (St. Finbarr’s), 15. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock)

Subs

26. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills) for Twomey (half-time)

24. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin) for Lehane (half-time)

20. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for Joyce (half-time)

21. Sam Quirke (Midleton) for Brian Roche (half-time)

25. Shane Barrett (Blarney) for Dalton (inj) (42)

9. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own) for Kingston (44)

23. Cormac Beausang (Midleton) for Jack O’Connor (48)

18. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers) for O’Brien (57)

4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra) for Carey (70)

Clare

1. Cian Broderick (Clarecastle)

2. David Touhy (Clarecastle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

7. Tadhg Dean (Crusheen), 6. Dylan McMahon (Clonlara), 5. Oran Cahill (Éire Óg Inis)

8. Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara), 9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

13. Gearóid Sheedy (Ogonnelloe), 15. Robin Mounsey (Ruan), 12. Killian O’Connor (Corofin)

11. Cian Barron (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield), 14. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 26. Stephen Conway (Feakle)

Subs