Turnbull and O'Regan star as Cork see off Clare to reach Munster hurling final

Ger McCarthy reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

CORK EASED INTO the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20HC final following a convincing victory over Clare at Páirc Uí Rinn this evening.

Shane O’Regan and Brian Turnbull were in terrific form for the winners, contributing nine points of their team’s winning total. Craig Hanifin and Tommy O’Connell also weighed in with five points apiece on a night that the Rebels’ superior scoring ability saw off a dogged Clare challenge.

An attendance of 2,965 saw two sides produce an evenly-fought first period before Cork pulled away in the third quarter thanks to some marvellous long-range shooting.

The Banner contributed much to an entertaining encounter and moved within two points of their opponents early in the second half. Despite Aidan McCarthy’s free-taking ability and Diarmuid Ryan’s work rate, Clare were unable to curb Cork’s attackers during a dominant third quarter from the hosts.

Brian Turnbull, Tommy O’Connell and Daire Connery fired over some superb scores to move their side 0-18 to 0-12 ahead with 10 minutes remaining. Despite a spirited fight-back, Clare were unable to close the gap and never looked like getting in for the goal that might have sparked a revival.

In the end, Cork’s Shane O’Regan put his stamp on proceedings by scoring three late points and Sean Twomey added another to complete a deserved 0-24 to 0-15 victory.

Next up for Cork is an even tougher challenge against last year’s All-Ireland U21 hurling champions Tipperary in Thurles next week.

Scorers for Cork: Craig Hanifin (0-4f), Shane O’Regan, Tommy O’Connell 0-5 each, Brian Turnbull 0-4, Sean Twomey 0-3, Daire Connery, Brian Roche 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 0-5 (0-3f), Diarmuid Ryan 0-4 (0-1f), Rian Considine (0-1 sideline), Mark Rodgers 0-2 each, Killian McDermott, Aidan Moriarty 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarrife)

3. James Keating (Kildorrery – captain)

4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

6. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton)

7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Tommy O’ Connell (Midleton)

9. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

10. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

11. Craig Hanifin (Na Piarsaigh)

12. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)

14. Shane O’ Regan (Watergrasshill)

15. Evan Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

Liam O’Shea (Lisgoold) for Sheehan (42)

Ryan Walsh (Kanturk) for Roche (45)

Simon Kennefick (Glen Rovers) for Hanifin (49)

Declan Hanlon (Blarney) for Connery (61)

Clare

1. Eamonn Foudy (Inagh/Kilnamona)

2. Keith White (Inagh/Kilnamona)

3. Aron Moloney (Kilmaley)

4. Peter Casey (Ballyea)

5. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

6. Ross Hayes (Crusheen)

7. Dylan McMahon (Clonlara)

8. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona)

9. Killian McDermott (Clarecastle)

10. Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara)

11. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

12. Rian Considine (Cratloe)

13. Mark Rodgers (Scarriff)

14. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan Mills – captain)

15. Breffni Horner (Crusheen)

Subs

Cathal Darcy for Lohan (ht),

Tiernan Agnew for Horner (40)

Paddy Donnellan for Casey (44)

Darren Cullinan for McDermott (53)

William Halpin for Moriarty (65)

