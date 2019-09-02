Here are the Cork and Clare senior quarter-final pairings after tonight's draws

QUARTER-FINAL DRAWS were made tonight in Cork and Clare for their 2019 senior championships with some standout fixtures in both counties.

In Cork divisional outfit Imokilly are chasing three-in-a-row in hurling and the title holders will face an East Cork derby against Sarsfields, who won four county titles between 2008 and 2014.

That’s the standout fixture with the teams playing out a brilliant two-game saga at the semi-final stage in 2017 before Imokilly triumphed. 2015 and 2016 champions Glen Rovers face Newtownshandrum, city rivals Bishopstown and St Finbarr’s will meet while Carrigtwohill take on Ballyhea.

There’s also a clear highlight in the Cork senior football last eight draw with the champions of the last two years meeting as St Finbarr’s take on Nemo Rangers. They met in 2017 in a final that needed a replay to settle the issue when Nemo triumphed before St Finbarr’s ended their 33-year wait for glory last October. Douglas will meet Ballincollig or Kiskeam, last year’s finalists Duhallow take on Clonakilty with Mallow or Newcestown facing Ilen Rovers.

In Clare reigning champions Ballyea, who also won the title in 2016, take on 2010 and 2011 victors Crusheen at the quarter-final stage. Last year’s beaten finalists Cratloe take on Clonlara, who reached the deciders in 2015 and 2016.

2017 champions Sixmilebridge meet Éire Óg Ennis while Inagh-Kilnamona take on Feakle.

Here are the draws in full.

Cork SHC quarter-finals

(Semi-final draw: 1 v 2 and 3 v 4)

1. Sarsfields v Imokilly

2. Bishopstown v St Finbarr’s

3. Newtownshandrum v Glen Rovers

4. Carrigtwohill v Ballyhea

Cork SFC quarter-finals

(Semi-final draw: 1 v 2 and 3 v 4)

1. St Finbarr’s v Nemo Rangers

2. Kiskeam/Ballincollig v Douglas

3. Duhallow v Clonakilty

4. Mallow/Newcestown v Ilen Rovers

Clare SHC quarter-finals

(Semi-final draw to be made at a later date)

Inagh-Kilnamona v Feakle

Sixmilebridge v Éire Óg Ennis

Crusheen v Ballyea

Clonlara v Cratloe

