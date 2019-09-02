This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 2 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here are the Cork and Clare senior quarter-final pairings after tonight's draws

The draws were made this evening.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 2 Sep 2019, 7:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,160 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4792924
Seamus Harnedy, Tony Kelly and Ian Maguire were county winning captains last year.
Image: INPHO
Seamus Harnedy, Tony Kelly and Ian Maguire were county winning captains last year.
Seamus Harnedy, Tony Kelly and Ian Maguire were county winning captains last year.
Image: INPHO

QUARTER-FINAL DRAWS were made tonight in Cork and Clare for their 2019 senior championships with some standout fixtures in both counties.

In Cork divisional outfit Imokilly are chasing three-in-a-row in hurling and the title holders will face an East Cork derby against Sarsfields, who won four county titles between 2008 and 2014.

That’s the standout fixture with the teams playing out a brilliant two-game saga at the semi-final stage in 2017 before Imokilly triumphed. 2015 and 2016 champions Glen Rovers face Newtownshandrum, city rivals Bishopstown and St Finbarr’s will meet while Carrigtwohill take on Ballyhea.

There’s also a clear highlight in the Cork senior football last eight draw with the champions of the last two years meeting as St Finbarr’s take on Nemo Rangers. They met in 2017 in a final that needed a replay to settle the issue when Nemo triumphed before St Finbarr’s ended their 33-year wait for glory last October. Douglas will meet Ballincollig or Kiskeam, last year’s finalists Duhallow take on Clonakilty with Mallow or Newcestown facing Ilen Rovers.

In Clare reigning champions Ballyea, who also won the title in 2016, take on 2010 and 2011 victors Crusheen at the quarter-final stage. Last year’s beaten finalists Cratloe take on Clonlara, who reached the deciders in 2015 and 2016.

2017 champions Sixmilebridge meet Éire Óg Ennis while Inagh-Kilnamona take on Feakle.

Here are the draws in full.

Cork SHC quarter-finals

(Semi-final draw: 1 v 2 and 3 v 4)

1. Sarsfields v Imokilly
2. Bishopstown v St Finbarr’s
3. Newtownshandrum v Glen Rovers
4. Carrigtwohill v Ballyhea

Cork SFC quarter-finals

(Semi-final draw: 1 v 2 and 3 v 4)

1. St Finbarr’s v Nemo Rangers
2. Kiskeam/Ballincollig v Douglas
3. Duhallow v Clonakilty
4. Mallow/Newcestown v Ilen Rovers

Clare SHC quarter-finals

(Semi-final draw to be made at a later date)

Inagh-Kilnamona v Feakle
Sixmilebridge v Éire Óg Ennis
Crusheen v Ballyea
Clonlara v Cratloe

Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey, Ryan Bailey and Sean Farrell with their immediate reaction to Ireland’s 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie