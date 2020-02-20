This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
What do you think of Cork's 1920 commemorative jersey?

The shirt was unveiled at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 7:29 PM
1 hour ago 4,085 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5015844

CORK GAA HAVE unveiled the specially designed black jersey honouring Tomás Mac Curtain and Terence MacSwiney.

The new shirts will be worn by the senior hurlers and footballers in their upcoming home league games against Limerick and Derry respectively, following the announcement earlier this week.

The jersey, which is black with red stripes on the shoulders, feature images of the two figures who both died while serving as Lord Mayor of Cork in 1920.

1920 was a landmark year in Cork’s history. Mac Curtain, a councillor for the original Sinn Féin, was murdered on his 36th birthday in front of his wife and children by members of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) in March — two months after being elected Lord Mayor on Leeside.

MacSwiney was a friend of Mac Curtain and his mayoral successor.

He was also a Sinn Féin representative who was arrested by the British government in August on charges of sedition and died in Brixton Prison that October after a 74-day hunger strike. 

A number of Cork players, including Conor Lehane and Seán O’Donoghue were on hand to launch the new 1920 commemorative jersey at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today.

The jersey will be released on general sale from Mondayonline through O’Neills as well as sports shops in Cork.

What do you think of the commemorative jersey?

