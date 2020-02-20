What do you think of Cork's 1920 commemorative jersey?

CORK GAA HAVE unveiled the specially designed black jersey honouring Tomás Mac Curtain and Terence MacSwiney.

The new shirts will be worn by the senior hurlers and footballers in their upcoming home league games against Limerick and Derry respectively, following the announcement earlier this week.

The jersey, which is black with red stripes on the shoulders, feature images of the two figures who both died while serving as Lord Mayor of Cork in 1920.

1920 was a landmark year in Cork’s history. Mac Curtain, a councillor for the original Sinn Féin, was murdered on his 36th birthday in front of his wife and children by members of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) in March — two months after being elected Lord Mayor on Leeside.

MacSwiney was a friend of Mac Curtain and his mayoral successor.

The black jersey which Cork hurlers will wear against Limerick on Sunday, with the footballers wearing black against Derry a week later.



It commemorates Tomás Mac Curtain and Terence MacSwiney, both of whom died in 1920 while Lord Mayor of Cork pic.twitter.com/qtFefTowVg — Denis Hurley (@Denis_Hurley) February 20, 2020

He was also a Sinn Féin representative who was arrested by the British government in August on charges of sedition and died in Brixton Prison that October after a 74-day hunger strike.

A number of Cork players, including Conor Lehane and Seán O’Donoghue were on hand to launch the new 1920 commemorative jersey at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today.

The jersey will be released on general sale from Mondayonline through O’Neills as well as sports shops in Cork.

Here at Pairc Ui Chaoimh for the launch of the 1920 commemorative jersey. @CorksRedFM @OfficialCorkGAA pic.twitter.com/4AW924nnI0 — Cork's RedFM Sport (@BigRedBench) February 20, 2020

