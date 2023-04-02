Cork Con beat Terenure to ensure battle for home semi-final will go to the wire

CORK CONSTITUTION ENSURED the battle for a home semi-final in the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A will go down to the last day after a late 27-23 bonus point win over Terenure College.

These two teams are set to meet again in the play-offs, but second-placed Terenure will likely need to beat relegation-threatened Shannon in the final round (15 April) in order to secure home advantage for the semis.

Niall Kenneally sent his centre partner Harry O’Riordan over for his second try in the final play at Temple Hill, with Cork Con, who now trail ‘Nure by just two points in the table, also having a brace from influential lock Eoin Quilter.

Table toppers Clontarf are guaranteed a home semi-final, having won 31-28 at Lansdowne with Tony Ryan touching down twice. Relegated Garryowen beat local rivals Young Munster 28-22 thanks to second half tries from Tommy O’Hora and Des Fitzgerald.

Michael Moloney’s late penalty saw UCD win the Colours match for the first time since 2017, erasing Dublin University’s 19-point lead to win 22-19.

Hoping to avoid finishing second-from-bottom and the promotion/relegation play-offs, Shannon picked up a timely victory at home to Ballynahinch. Front rowers Darragh McSweeney and Jordan Prendeville got among the tries in a 26-10 bonus point success.

Meanwhile, City of Armagh have earned promotion to Division 1A for the first time in their history. Ulster’s Shea O’Brien scored a try in each half as they beat UCC 24-20, putting themselves a decisive seven points clear at the summit.

Four teams are still in contention for the play-off places, following fifth-placed Old Wesley’s 40-10 triumph over Buccaneers. The gap to Buccs in fourth is now only two points, while Old Belvedere (second) and Highfield (third) will also likely need winning finishes to stay where they are.

Luke McDermott’s late try earned ‘Belvo a 27-all draw with Banbridge, who hold a two-point lead over Malone in the relegation battle. Ulster hooker Declan Moore got on the scoresheet during Malone’s 29-13 bonus point win over St. Mary’s College.

Number 8 Miah Cronin’s barnstorming 40-metre intercept try helped Highfield climb back up to third on the back of beating Naas 21-7.

Meanwhile, Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup champions Clogher Valley are one step away from promotion to the All-Ireland League after winning their Round Robin qualifier semi-final clash with Bective Rangers, 34-19, at Coolmine RFC.

Kyle Cobane, Taine Haire, Corneel Michem and Reece Smyton shared out the tries for Stephen Bothwell’s Valley side, who had a 14-point kicking contribution from David Maxwell. They will face Limerick club Richmond in the promotion decider on Saturday, April 15.

Richmond, the Munster Junior League champions, edged out Connacht winners Creggs on a 14-11 scoreline. Former Shannon out-half Tadhg Bennett displayed his goal-kicking class under pressure with three crucial penalties, also chipping through to set up centre Keelan Stephenson’s try.

Bouncing back from their last-minute Connacht Junior Cup final defeat to Westport, Creggs, who were driven on by Brian Diffley at number 8, had started the AIL promotion semi-final strongly.

Sean Og Higgins crossed for the opening try following a ninth-minute lineout maul, but despite some late second half pressure, a penalty apiece from Shane and Mark Purcell was all they could add as Bennett’s right boot had the biggest say.

DIVISION 1A:

Lansdowne 28 Clontarf 31 (played on Friday)

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Ruairi Clarke, Dan Murphy, Daniel McEvoy, Peter Sullivan; Con: Stephen Madigan; Pens: Stephen Madigan 2; Clontarf: Tries: Mark O’Sullivan, Dylan Donnellan, Tony Ryan 2, Penalty try; Cons: Mark O’Sullivan 2, Pen try con

UCD 22 Dublin University 19 (played on Friday)

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Jack Boyle 2, Bobby Sheehan; Cons: Michael Moloney, James Tarrant; Pen: Michael Moloney; Dublin University: Tries: Colm Hogan, James Dillon, Penalty try; Cons: Aran Egan, Pen try con

Cork Constitution 27 Terenure College 23

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Eoin Quilter 2, Harry O’Riordan 2; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 2; Pen: Aidan Moynihan; Terenure College: Tries: Peter Sylvester, Harrison Brewer; Cons: Callum Smith, Caolan Dooley; Pens: Callum Smith, Caolan Dooley 2

Shannon 26 Ballynahinch 10

Scorers: Shannon: Tries: Darragh McSweeney, Dan Hurley, Jordan Prenderville, Aran Hehir; Cons: Mike Cooke 3; Ballynahinch: Try: Penalty try; Con: Pen try con; Pen: Greg Hutley

Garryowen 28 Young Munster 22

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Des Fitzgerald 2, Jack Oliver, Tommy O’Hora; Con: Tony Butler; Pens: Tony Butler 2; Young Munster: Tries: Bailey Faloon, Jack Lyons, Harry Fleming; Cons: Conor Hayes 2; Pen: Conor Hayes

DIVISION 1B:

Old Belvedere 27 Banbridge 27

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Tries: Joe White, Calum Dowling, Jayden Beckett, Luke McDermott; Cons: David Wilkinson 2; Pen: David Wilkinson; Banbridge: Tries: Rob Lyttle 2, Peter Cromie, Alex Thompson; Cons: Adam Doherty 2; Pen: Adam Doherty

City of Armagh 24 UCC 20

Scorers: City of Armagh: Tries: Shea O’Brien 2, Penalty try, Jonny Morton; Cons: Shea O’Brien, Pen try con; UCC: Tries: Luke McAuliffe 2, Ignasi Rodriguez; Con: Cian Whooley; Pen: Cian Whooley

Highfield 21 Naas 7

Scorers: Highfield: Tries: Rob Murphy, Eoin Keating, Miah Cronin; Cons: James Taylor 3; Naas: Try: Donal Conroy; Con: Craig Ronaldson

Malone 29 St. Mary’s College 13

Scorers: Malone: Tries: Ben Gibson, Nathan Brown, Declan Moore, Shane Kelly; Cons: Shane Kelly 3; Pen: Angus Curtis; St. Mary’s College: Tries: Richie Fahy, Mark Fogarty; Pen: Mick O’Gara

Old Wesley 40 Buccaneers 10

Scorers: Old Wesley: Tries: Dom Maclean 2, Cronan Gleeson, Will Fay, Alex Molloy 2; Cons: Ian Cassidy 5; Buccaneers: Tries: Stephen Mannion, Dylan Bolger

DIVISION 2A:

Blackrock College 40 Dolphin 26

MU Barnhall 26 Nenagh Ormond 10

Navan 26 Ballymena 19

Queen’s University 45 Old Crescent 10

UL Bohemians 19 Cashel 33

DIVISION 2B:

Galway Corinthians 31 Galwegians 27 (played on Friday)

Belfast Harlequins 20 Rainey Old Boys 22

Dungannon 22 Greystones 0

Enniscorthy 7 Wanderers 24

Malahide 24 Sligo 26

DIVISION 2C:

Sunday’s Well 24 Midleton 23 (played on Friday)

Ballina 27 Bangor 17

Bruff 17 Tullamore 24

Clonmel 19 Omagh Academicals 36

Instonians 45 Skerries 26

All-Ireland provincial league championship – round robin qualifier semi-finals:

Bective Rangers 19 Clogher Valley 34, Ashbrook

Richmond 14 Creggs 11, Ashbrook

