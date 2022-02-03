'You can't lose a home game for a concert. It just looks terrible'

FORMER CORK GOALKEEPER Anthony Nash says moving the Rebels championship clash against Clare to Semple Stadium “looks terrible” and should not have happened.

On Monday, Cork GAA confirmed their Munster championship games in football and hurling against Clare and Kerry respectively, have been moved from Páirc Uí Chaoimh due to the Ed Sheeran concert taking place at the ground.

The Munster hurling round-robin game against Clare will take place in Semple Stadium on the weekend of 30 April-1 May.

Speaking on the first episode of The42 GAA Weekly of the new season, Nash said he understands why manager Kieran Kingston was happy to go to Semple Stadium rather than Páirc Uí Rinn, but it should be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“We love playing in Thurles, absolutely. Thurles is class. But if you were offering a Cork player a game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh or Thurles, the straw poll wouldn’t be 50/50.

“As a player, I’d prefer to take Clare to Thurles than Páirc Uí Rinn. Páirc Uí Rinn is similar to Ennis. That setting is a better alternative. If you offer me Páirc Uí Rinn or Thurles, I’d take Thurles.

“For the simple reason, more spectators. Cork are used to playing Clare in Thurles so that is not a big deal. What we are getting away from here is if they had a choice between Páirc Uí Chaoimh or Thurles.

“I am hopeful the county board had no clue whatsoever the championship would be moved because losing a home game in a competition that is so tight is massive.”

The two-time All-Star went on to stress that he hopes it was an unforeseen issue.

“Cork could beat Clare in Thurles and all of this could be swept under the carpet but the idea of it is shocking.

“They built this massive stadium that we weren’t allowed to train on. We had a match organised there two years ago. The match was pulled so we were going to train there. ‘No, you are not allowed to train there you have to go to Páirc Uí Rinn.’ They had issues with the surface. I can’t remember how many times I got to train there after it was finished in 2017, only 10 or 15 maybe.

“Cork people love going to Thurles but what about the local community, the bars and the pubs banking on a good weekend. I understand Ed Sheeran will bring some of that as well but you can’t lose a home game for a concert. It just looks terrible.

“I am hopeful, I haven’t seen or heard, that they hadn’t a clue the championship would be on that day. Clare will be delighted. Clare will be delighted to go to Thurles. I’ve no issue with them having concerts. But have concerts when it is guaranteed there will be no matches there.”

