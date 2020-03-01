This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
O'Rourke hits brace as Cork just hold off Derry in six-goal Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash

A point from their final two games will now be enough for the Leesiders to rubber-stamp promotion.

By Denis Hurley Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 4:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,006 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5028719
Cork's John O'Rourke.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cork's John O’Rourke.
Cork's John O’Rourke.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Cork 3-13

Derry 3-11

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

CORK MADE IT five wins from five in Division 3 of the Allianz League but they had to withstand a late Derry fightback at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

With seven minutes of normal time remaining, Cork sub Michael Hurley marked his arrival with a point to make it 3-12 to 1-8 for Ronan McCarthy’s side, but a goal from Emmett Bradley gave Derry some hope, sandwiched by two Shane McGuigan frees.

While Damien Gore fisted over to put Cork six ahead in the 70th minute, Derry continued to press and sub Patrick Kearney got a third goal for them before McGuigan’s sixth point left two in it, but that was as close as the visitors came.

While the result doesn’t fully guarantee a return to Division 2 for Cork, a point from their final two games against Louth and Longford will be enough to rubber-stamp promotion. For most of the game, they showed why they are top of the table, starting well in the first half with the wind behind them.

They had the game’s first three points before McGuigan got Derry off the mark and the lead was solidified as Damien Gore reacted to intercept a short free kick by Derry goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch to Pádraig McGrogan on 18.

A 45 from Lynch, followed by an Emmett Bradley point, meant Derry didn’t let Cork out of sight though and the hosts went in with a 1-5 to 0-4 interval lead.

Only a Niall Keenan goal-line clearance stopped Brian Hartnett adding a second Cork goal on the resumption but they had three of the first four points before John O’Rourke made it 2-8 to 0-5, palming home following a good run by Seán Powter.

While a goal from Derry sub Niall Loughlin had them within six in the 60th minute, Cork responded strongly as O’Rourke netted again, Paul Kerrigan the creator with a quick free, and Hurley’s point put them ten ahead.

That advantage was whittled down by Derry, but Cork held out.

Scorers for Cork: John O’Rourke 2-2 (0-1 mark), Damien Gore 1-3 (0-1 mark), Cathail O’Mahony 0-4 (0-2 frees), Luke Connolly 0-2 (0-1 free), Eoghan McSweeney, Michael Hurley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Derry: Shane McGuigan 0-6 (frees), Emmett Bradley, Niall Loughlin (0-1 free) 1-1 each, Patrick Kearney 1-0, Pádraig Cassidy, Carlus McWilliams (mark), Odhrán Lynch (45) 0-1 each.

CORK

1. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

2. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy)
3. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)
4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

5. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)
6. Seán Powter (Douglas)
7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)
9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

11. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
22. Seán White (Clonakilty)
12. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

13. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)
14. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)
15. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

Substitutes:
26. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) for Connolly (26, injured)
19. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers) for Liam O’Donovan (35, injured)
23. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree) for Hartnett (45)
25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven) for Kerrigan (62)
18. James Loughrey (Mallow) for Powter (64)

DERRY

1. Odhrán Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Pádraig McGrogan (Newbridge)
3. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)
4. Carlus McWilliams (Ballinascreen)

5. Shea Downey (Lavey)
6. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil)
7. Niall Keenan (Castledawson)

8. Ciarán McFaul (Glen)
9. Pádraig Cassidy (Slaughtneil)

10. Emmett Bradley (Glen)
11. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough)
12. Danny Tallon (Glen)

13. Benny Heron (Ballinacreen)
14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil)
15. Niall Toner (Lavey) 

Substitutes:
18. Liam McGoldrick (Eogahn Rua) for Cassidy (43)
22. Patrick Kearney (Swatragh) for Toner (43)
19. Conor Doherty (Newbridge) for Tallon (57)
23. Declan Cassidy (Bellaghy) for Heron (62)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)

