Sheehan goal sets Cork on way to success in Leitrim and Tipp finish strong to beat Louth

Ciaran Sheehan netted the only goal of the game in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Ciaran Sheehan netted the only goal of the game in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Cork 1-15

Leitrim 0-9

Denis Hurley reports from Carrick-on-Shannon

CORK MADE IT two wins from two in Division 3 as they pulled clear of the Leitrim challenge in the second half at Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada on Sunday afternoon.

Ciarán Sheehan’s goal in first-half injury time ensured that the Rebels enjoyed a 1-7 to 0-3 half-time lead and their second-half lead was never less than six points, with sub Luke Connolly scoring five points as they moved further ahead in the closing stages.

It’s the first time since 2015 that Cork have won their opening two league games and they will go into next week’s meeting with Down knowing that another victory would put them in pole position for promotion back to Division 2.

While Keith Beirne – who scored seven of Leitrim’s nine points – had the game’s opening score, Cork soon moved ahead but the strong wind behind them wasn’t always advantageous and Leitrim defended in numbers.

The Cork lead was 0-3 to 0-2 for a ten-minute scoreless period though both goalkeepers, Cork’s Micheál Martin and Leitrim’s Diarmuid McKiernan, had to save well from Darragh Rooney and Cathail O’Mahony respectively.

O’Mahony and John O’Rourke pushed Cork further ahead while McKiernan made another good save to deny Ian Maguire. A point from Sheehan made it 0-6 to 0-3 and then he rounded off a flowing move to finish to the net from close range.

Connolly almost followed that with another goal, McKiernan saving, but Thomas Clancy’s point ensured a seven-point interval lead.

Cork moved 1-9 to 0-4 in front on the restart and, though Connolly was black-carded, Letirim were only able to muster a pair of Beirne frees before Cork augmented their lead after being restored to the full complement.

Sub Paul Kerrigan and Seán White had points before four from Connolly in the closing stages left Cork comfortable by the end.

Scorers for Cork: Luke Connolly 0-5 (0-2 frees, 0-1 mark), Ciarán Sheehan 1-2, Cathail O’Mahony 0-3 (0-1 free), John O’Rourke, Thomas Clancy, Tadhg Corkery, Seán White, Paul Kerrigan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Leitrim: Keith Beirne 0-7 (0-5 frees), Evan Sweeney, Raymond Mulvey 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

6. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

3. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

19. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)

5. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)

2. Seán Powter (Douglas)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

9. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

12. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)

11. Seán White (Clonakilty)

10. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

13. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

14. Ciarán Sheehan (Éire Óg)

15. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Subs

24. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers) for Hurley (30)

22. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh) for O’Rourke (55)

18. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers) for O’Mahony (55)

20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for Powter (58)

23. Ryan Harkin (Mallow) for Sheehan (67)

Leitrim

1. Diarmuid McKiernan (Allen Gaels)

2. Conor Reynolds (Annaduff)

3. Fergal McTague (Aughawillan)

4. Paddy Maguire (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

10. Shane Quinn (Mohill)

7. Cillian McGloin (Melvin Gaels)

6. Jack Gilheany (Fenagh)

5. Aidan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)

8. Donal Wrynn (Fenagh)

9. Shane Moran (Ballinamore Seán O’Heslins)

12. Domhnaill Flynn (Mohill)

11. Dean McGovern (Ballinamore Seán O’Heslins)

17. Oisín McCaffrey (Ballinamore Seán O’Heslins)

14. Darragh Rooney (Melvin Gaels)

15. Keith Beirne (Mohill)

Subs

26. Raymond Mulvey (St Mary’s Kiltoghert) for McTague (39)

13. Pierce Dolan (Aughawillan) for McCaffrey (45)

20. Evan Sweeney (Glencar/Manorhamilton) for Rooney (52)

22. Riordan O’Rourke (Fenagh) for Gilheany (54, injured)

24. Oisín McLoughlin (Fenagh) for Moran (66)

Referee: Patrick Maguire (Longford)

**************************

Tipperary 0-11

Louth 1-7

BRIAN FOX WAS the scoring hero to make it a successful trip for Tipperary to Drogheda as they struck the last five points of the game to overhaul Louth and claim the spoils on offer.

The home side made the early running to go in front 0-5 to 0-2 at the interval with Sam Mulroy contributing three of those points. Tommy Durnin bagged a second-half goal to send Louth clear 1-5 to 0-3 but David Power’s men responded in style to claim victory.

Louth were still in the ascendancy when they lead 1-7 to 0-6 in the 56th minute through a Mulroy pointed free but that transpired to be their last score of the game.

Tipperary slowly reeled Louth in with Alan Moloney, Jack Kennedy, Conor Sweeney from a free and Moloney again, on the stroke of full-time, bringing them level.

And then the experienced Fox popped up with the point from play in injury-time that clinched the success for Tipperary. After drawing with Down last week this was a timely boost for Tipperary and they will be travelling again next weekend when they head to take on Derry. Louth will entertain Offaly in Drogheda.