Conway grabs 0-6 as UCC dump three-in-a-row champions Imokilly out in Cork

UCC 1-23 Imokilly 1-20

UCC SENT IMOKILLY packing from the Cork Premier SHC in the Divisional/College hurling final tonight in Pairc Ui Rinn.

The divisional and college sides in Cork compete in a separate section of the championship, with the winners qualifying for the knock-out stage proper.

Divisional outfit Imokilly were chasing a fourth county title in succession but the fell to a strong UCC side that contained Cork defender Mark Coleman and Kerry star Shane Conway.

Conway posted 0-6 for the victors, Neil Montgomery scored 0-5 and Coleman slotted over a late sideline.

Seamus Harnedy missed out for Imokilly with a hamstring injury, with Declan Dalton and Paudie O’Sullivan also absent.

Owen McCarthy’s goal left them 1-13 to 0-10 ahead at half-time, but efforts from John Looney, Josh Beausang and Will Leahy brought Imokilly back to within two by the second-half water break.

Leahy snatched a late goal but UCC finished with the final four points to seal the win.

Duhallow 4-20 UCC 6-12

2019 Cork Premier SFC finalists Duhallow survived a major challenge by UCC in a rip-roaring encounter as they prevailed in the Divisional/College football final after extra-time.

Seamus Hickey (1-3), Conor O’Callaghan (1-3), Jerry O’Connor (1-2) and Mark Ellis (1-1) grabbed the goals for the eventual winners, who’ve been beaten in the last two county finals.

The sides finished level at 4-10 to 2-16 after full-time and the high scoring rate continued in extra-time as Duhallow prevailed.

