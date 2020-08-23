This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Conway grabs 0-6 as UCC dump three-in-a-row champions Imokilly out in Cork

The Cork Premier SHC has been thrown wide open.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 9:43 PM
UCC 1-23 Imokilly 1-20

UCC SENT IMOKILLY packing from the Cork Premier SHC in the Divisional/College hurling final tonight in Pairc Ui Rinn.

The divisional and college sides in Cork compete in a separate section of the championship, with the winners qualifying for the knock-out stage proper.

Divisional outfit Imokilly were chasing a fourth county title in succession but the fell to a strong UCC side that contained Cork defender Mark Coleman and Kerry star Shane Conway.

Conway posted 0-6 for the victors, Neil Montgomery scored 0-5 and Coleman slotted over a late sideline.

Seamus Harnedy missed out for Imokilly with a hamstring injury, with Declan Dalton and Paudie O’Sullivan also absent.

Owen McCarthy’s goal left them 1-13 to 0-10 ahead at half-time, but efforts from John Looney, Josh Beausang and Will Leahy brought Imokilly back to within two by the second-half water break.

Leahy snatched a late goal but UCC finished with the final four points to seal the win.

Duhallow 4-20 UCC 6-12

2019 Cork Premier SFC finalists Duhallow survived a major challenge by UCC in a rip-roaring encounter as they prevailed in the Divisional/College football final after extra-time.

Seamus Hickey (1-3), Conor O’Callaghan (1-3), Jerry O’Connor (1-2) and Mark Ellis (1-1) grabbed the goals for the eventual winners, who’ve been beaten in the last two county finals. 

The sides finished level at 4-10 to 2-16 after full-time and the high scoring rate continued in extra-time as Duhallow prevailed.

