Cusack and O'Sullivan in frame as five high-profile contenders for Cork U20 hurling manager job

FIVE HIGH-PROFILE Cork hurling figures are in the frame to fill the county’s managerial vacancy at U20 hurling level.

The42 understands that Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Noel Furlong, Ben O’Connor, Paudie Murray and Donal Óg Cusack are the contenders for the position.

It is believed that interviews will take place at the end of this week with the candidates as Cork GAA chiefs seek to find a successor for Donal O’Mahony, who departed the U20 managerial post after linking up with new senior boss Pat Ryan as part of his management team.

Advertisement

The sub-committee set up by the county board to find the new manager include county board chairperson Marc Sheehan, vice-chairperson Pat Horgan, CEO/secretary Kevin O’Donovan, along with Eoin O’Connor and Michael O’Mahony.

They have a strong pool of contenders to select from with celebrated Cork hurling names in the mix due to their playing achievements, while all five have extensive previous coaching experience.

O’Sullivan, O’Connor and Cusack all started in Cork’s All-Ireland winning teams in 1999, 2004 and 2005, while they all won All-Star awards during glittering playing careers.

More recently O’Sullivan has been heavily involved in Cork senior hurling teams during Kieran Kingston’s spells in charge. O’Connor has enjoyed notable club success as a coach in Cork with Midleton last year as they won the county senior title and previously at intermediate level with Charleville.

Cusack was the Cork minor hurling manager in 2020, has been a coach with the Clare senior hurlers, and worked extensively with his club Cloyne and their underage outfit St Colman’s.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Furlong was also part of this year’s Cork senior management setup and was at the helm in 2021 in guiding the county’s minor team to Munster and All-Ireland glory.

Murray was manager of the Cork minor hurlers this season and before that enjoyed a highly successful spell as the Cork senior camogie manager, steering them to four All-Ireland triumphs as they lifted the O’Duffy Cup.