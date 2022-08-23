Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Tuesday 23 August 2022
Advertisement

Cusack and O'Sullivan in frame as five high-profile contenders for Cork U20 hurling manager job

Interviews for the position are to take place later this week.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 4:43 PM
45 minutes ago 1,269 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5847351
Cork are searching for new U20 hurling boss.
Image: INPHO
Cork are searching for new U20 hurling boss.
Cork are searching for new U20 hurling boss.
Image: INPHO

FIVE HIGH-PROFILE Cork hurling figures are in the frame to fill the county’s managerial vacancy at U20 hurling level.

The42 understands that Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Noel Furlong, Ben O’Connor, Paudie Murray and Donal Óg Cusack are the contenders for the position.

It is believed that interviews will take place at the end of this week with the candidates as Cork GAA chiefs seek to find a successor for Donal O’Mahony, who departed the U20 managerial post after linking up with new senior boss Pat Ryan as part of his management team.

The sub-committee set up by the county board to find the new manager include county board chairperson Marc Sheehan, vice-chairperson Pat Horgan, CEO/secretary Kevin O’Donovan, along with Eoin O’Connor and Michael O’Mahony.

They have a strong pool of contenders to select from with celebrated Cork hurling names in the mix due to their playing achievements, while all five have extensive previous coaching experience.

O’Sullivan, O’Connor and Cusack all started in Cork’s All-Ireland winning teams in 1999, 2004 and 2005, while they all won All-Star awards during glittering playing careers. 

More recently O’Sullivan has been heavily involved in Cork senior hurling teams during Kieran Kingston’s spells in charge. O’Connor has enjoyed notable club success as a coach in Cork with Midleton last year as they won the county senior title and previously at intermediate level with Charleville.

Cusack was the Cork minor hurling manager in 2020, has been a coach with the Clare senior hurlers, and worked extensively with his club Cloyne and their underage outfit St Colman’s.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Furlong was also part of this year’s Cork senior management setup and was at the helm in 2021 in guiding the county’s minor team to Munster and All-Ireland glory.

Murray was manager of the Cork minor hurlers this season and before that enjoyed a highly successful spell as the Cork senior camogie manager, steering them to four All-Ireland triumphs as they lifted the O’Duffy Cup.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie