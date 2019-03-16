This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 16 March, 2019
O'Sullivan and Cotter on the mark as Cork steamroll Donegal at Páirc Uí Rinn

The Ulster side managed just four points this afternoon, none of which came from play.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 2:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,695 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4546481
Cork's Melissa Duggan is tackled by Treasa Doherty of Donegal.
Image: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE
Cork's Melissa Duggan is tackled by Treasa Doherty of Donegal.
Cork's Melissa Duggan is tackled by Treasa Doherty of Donegal.
Image: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

Cork 3-16

Donegal 0-4

CORK DELIVERED THEIR best performance of the season so far as they brushed aside Donegal in their Lidl NFL Division 1 clash at Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday.

Having lost their previous two home games the Cork side were determined not to lose this one as they were far too strong for the table-toppers.

With most of their established stars, including the likes of the Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan, and Eimear Meaney back in the side, Cork impressed. This was Ciara O’Sullivan’s first start and she showed her importance to the side, with an emphatic display, scoring 1-3 along the way.

The Rebels dominated this one from start to finish, with Donegal’s four points all coming from frees.

In a low-scoring start, the first chance came five minutes in when Eimear Scally beat several players, but her effort was well saved by Donegal keeper, Aoife McColgan.

Two minutes later and the home side were in front when Orlagh Farmer pointed, with Niamh Cotter adding a second for them.

Ten minutes in Karen Guthrie got Donegal off the mark from a free, with Orla Finn responding at the other end from a free as well. Cork were well in control at this stage and Guthrie’s point was Donegal’s only score of the first-half.

Finn increased the Rebels’ lead from another free, as they pushed up on the Donegal kick-outs, making it difficult for their opponents to get out of their own half.

Farmer got Cork’s fourth point, in the 17th minute as it was all too easy for the Rebels at this stage.

Two from Finn made it 0-6 to 0-1, before Katy Herron missed a great chance from a free to get their second point.

Cork v Donegal - Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 Round 5 Doireann O'Sullivan of Cork evades the challenge of Donegal's Anna Flanagan. Source: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

Late points from Aine O’Sullivan and Finn, another free, had Cork well in control at half-time, 0-8 to 0-1, leaving Donegal with a lot to do in the second-half.

The second half was again dominated by Cork, with an early goal from Ashling Hutchings setting the tone. Two from Finn, along with scores from Daire Kiely and Melissa Duggan extended their lead.

It took until the 16th minute of this half for Donegal to get their second point, with Guthrie on target again.

Cotter added another goal, with Ciara O’Sullivan hitting two-in-a-row to make it 2-16 to 0-2.

Two frees from Guthrie, late on, doubled Donegal’s score, with a late goal from O’Sullivan rounding off the scoring as Cork ran out comfortable winners.

Scorers for Cork: C O’Sullivan 1-3, N Cotter 1-1, A Hutchings 1-0, O Finn 0-6 (4f), O Farmer 0-2, A O’Sullivan, E Kiely, D Kiely, M Duggan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Donegal: K Guthrie 0-4 (4f).

Cork

1. M O’Brien

2. S Kelly
3. H Looney
4. M Duggan

5. D Kiely
6. A Hutchings
7. E Kiely

8. N Cotter
9. M O’Callaghan

10. Á O’Sullivan
11. O Farmer
12. C O’Sullivan

13. E Scally
14. L Coppinger
15. O Finn

Subs:
E Meaney for Kelly (36)
L O’Mahony for Farmer (40)
D O’Sullivan for Finn (44)
R Ni Bhuachalla for Coppinger (44)
L Cleary for Cotter (51)
E Spillane for E Kiely (51)
C O’Shea for Hutchings (51)
M Cahalane for D Kiely (51)

Donegal

1. A McColgan

2. A.M. McGlynn
3. E Gallagher
4. E McGinley

5. T Doherty
6. N McLaughlin
7. N Carr

8. K Herron
9. N Boyle

10. K Guthrie
11. S McLaughlin
12. A Boyle Carr

13. S McGroddy
14. M Ryan
15. R Friel

Subs:
A Flanagan for Friel (h-t)
J Treaty for S McLaughlin (45)
S McGinty for McGlynn (47)
E Melaugh for McGroddy (51)
K McKinney for Gallagher (55)
L Carr for Ryan (55)
A Nee for Boyle Carr (56)

Ref: S Mulvihill [Kerry]

