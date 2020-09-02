Cork fans urged to wear red to back charity and mark Double's anniversary

Tomas Mulcahy, dual star Teddy McCarthy, Conor Counihan, Paula McGovern of Marymount Hospice, Kevin Hennessy and Niall Cahalane. Source: GERARD McCARTHY

THIRTY YEARS AGO today the Cork hurlers, under Fr Michael O’Brien, won the first leg of an historic All-Ireland championship double with a thrilling victory over Galway.

A fortnight later, Billy Morgan’s footballers beat archrivals Meath to complete the unique achievement.

Now, Rebels fans are being encouraged by stars of both panels to mark the day by wearing red on 16 September and donate to Marymount Hospice in the city.

The initiative, backed by the county board, was the idea of current Cork hurler Conor Cahalane whose father Niall was a key member of the winning football team in 1989 and ’90.

“We had supported Marymount earlier in the year through the hugely successful Cork Hurlers Solo run campaign,” says Conor Cahalane, “so I knew that Marymount were really suffering due to Covid-19 cancellations, so I wanted to do something more to help.

“I wanted to also help promote the significant achievement of the Cork GAA players of 1990 including my own father. Winning the double is something very special that doesn’t happen very often and we need to celebrate it as a county.”

To get involved the people of Cork are asked to “Go Red on the 16 September – either through wearing a jersey, red clothing or accessories or red up your remote office, home or car – and then donate to the campaign through the online campaign link.”