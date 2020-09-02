This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork fans urged to wear red to back charity and mark Double's anniversary

The county enjoyed an historic fortnight 30 years ago.

By Adrian Russell Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 9:57 AM
14 minutes ago 210 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5193169

go-red-for-cork-jpg Tomas Mulcahy, dual star Teddy McCarthy, Conor Counihan, Paula McGovern of Marymount Hospice, Kevin Hennessy and Niall Cahalane. Source: GERARD McCARTHY

THIRTY YEARS AGO today the Cork hurlers, under Fr Michael O’Brien, won the first leg of an historic All-Ireland championship double with a thrilling victory over Galway.

A fortnight later, Billy Morgan’s footballers beat archrivals Meath to complete the unique achievement. 

Now, Rebels fans are being encouraged by stars of both panels to mark the day by wearing red on 16 September and donate to Marymount Hospice in the city.

The initiative, backed by the county board, was the idea of current Cork hurler Conor Cahalane whose father Niall was a key member of the winning football team in 1989 and ’90.

“We had supported Marymount earlier in the year through the hugely successful Cork Hurlers Solo run campaign,” says Conor Cahalane, “so I knew that Marymount were really suffering due to Covid-19 cancellations, so I wanted to do something more to help.

“I wanted to also help promote the significant achievement of the Cork GAA players of 1990 including my own father. Winning the double is something very special that doesn’t happen very often and we need to celebrate it as a county.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

To get involved the people of Cork are asked to “Go Red on the 16 September – either through wearing a jersey, red clothing or accessories or red up your remote office, home or car – and then donate to the campaign through the online campaign link.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie