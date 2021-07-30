Membership : Access or Sign Up
Waterford name team for All-Ireland quarter-final against Tipperary

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow is 1.30pm.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Jul 2021, 6:40 PM
By The42 Team Friday 30 Jul 2021, 6:40 PM
Déise boss Liam Cahill.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Déise boss Liam Cahill.
Déise boss Liam Cahill.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WATERFORD SENIOR HURLING manager Liam Cahill has made one change to his side ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland championship quarter-final against Tipperary.

Shane McNulty starts at corner back in place of the suspended Conor Gleeson.

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow is 1.30pm.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 6. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), 7. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), 9. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle), 11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan).

This article will be updated with the rest of this evening’s hurling team news.

