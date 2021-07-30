Waterford name team for All-Ireland quarter-final against Tipperary

WATERFORD SENIOR HURLING manager Liam Cahill has made one change to his side ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland championship quarter-final against Tipperary.

Shane McNulty starts at corner back in place of the suspended Conor Gleeson.

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow is 1.30pm.

📣The Waterford Senior Hurling Team to play Tipperary in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final tomorrow has been named⬇️



Best of luck to Liam Cahill, his management team and all of the panel!#deiseabú ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/P1o4K0Ljbd — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) July 30, 2021

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 6. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), 7. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), 9. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle), 11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan).

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

This article will be updated with the rest of this evening’s hurling team news.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!