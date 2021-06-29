Nowlan Park and Portlaoise to host All-Ireland U20 and minor hurling finals

CORK WILL FACE Dublin in Nowlan Park on Saturday week as the 2020 Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20 hurling final will at last take place.

The competition was not completed last year due to the Covid-19 enforced lockdown with Dublin only landing the Leinster title last Wednesday, at the expense of Galway, that ensured they will contest the All-Ireland decider.

Cork have not played since 23 December last, when they defeated Tipperary to secure the Munster crown.

The two teams, who contested the corresponding All-Ireland U17 final in 2017 in Croke Park, will face off in Nowlan Park in Kilkenny at 7.15pm on Saturday 10 July.

The match will be shown live on TG4 as will the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling decider at 5pm, a game that has been fixed for O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

The identities of the finalists for that tie will be known after this weekend. Limerick play Galway on Friday night at 7.30pm in Ennis in the All-Ireland minor semi-final.

Kilkenny play Offaly in Portlaoise at 12pm on Saturday in the 2020 Leinster final. The winners of the two games advance to the All-Ireland decider.

The GAA have also announced today that Parnell Park will host the meeting of Antrim and Laois in the All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary round on Saturday 10 July at a time to be confirmed.

The 2020 All-Ireland minor football semi-finals are also down for that weekend. Offaly play Meath in the Leinster final tomorrow night in Mullingar, while Derry face Monaghan in Omagh in the Ulster decider on Friday night. The victors of those games will clash at the semi-final stage.

The other last four game will see Kerry take on Roscommon, the respective victors of the Munster and Ulster finals last December, at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday 11 July.

