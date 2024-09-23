Cork and Dublin senior GAA club games live on TV next Sunday

QUARTER-FINALS IN the Cork senior football and Dublin senior hurling championships will be televised live next Sunday on TG4.

The opening game of the double bill sees Clonakilty play Nemo Rangers in the Cork premier senior football quarter-final.

Nemo Rangers lost last year’s county final after winning the title in 2022, while Clonakilty were defeated in the 2021 decider. Nemo Rangers topped Group 1 this season with three wins from three before advancing to the knockout stages, while Clonakilty finished with a win, a draw and a loss as they took runner-up spot in Group 2.

Advertisement

County players Mark Cronin, Micheál Aodh Martin, and Kevin O’Donovan will be in action for Nemo Rangers, while Clonakilty can call on Maurice Shanley and Tom Clancy.

After that, there will be live coverage of Ballyboden St-Enda’s against Na Fianna in the Dublin senior hurling quarter-final.

It’s a repeat of last year’s county final which saw Na Fianna triumph comfortably to land their first title. They progressed on to contest the Leinster club final, losing out by a point to O’Loughlin Gaels.

Na Fianna can call on Dublin forwards Donal Burke and Seán Currie, while James Madden is a key figure for Ballyboden St-Enda’s.

Sunday 29 September

Cork senior football quarter-final

Clonakilty v Nemo Rangers, Bandon, 2.15pm.

Dublin senior hurling quarter-final