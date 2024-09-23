Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) and Donal Burke (Na Fianna). INPHO
Tune in

Cork and Dublin senior GAA club games live on TV next Sunday

Live coverage from Bandon and Parnell Park.
11.22am, 23 Sep 2024
587
0

QUARTER-FINALS IN the Cork senior football and Dublin senior hurling championships will be televised live next Sunday on TG4.

The opening game of the double bill sees Clonakilty play Nemo Rangers in the Cork premier senior football quarter-final.

Nemo Rangers lost last year’s county final after winning the title in 2022, while Clonakilty were defeated in the 2021 decider. Nemo Rangers topped Group 1 this season with three wins from three before advancing to the knockout stages, while Clonakilty finished with a win, a draw and a loss as they took runner-up spot in Group 2.

County players Mark Cronin, Micheál Aodh Martin, and Kevin O’Donovan will be in action for Nemo Rangers, while Clonakilty can call on Maurice Shanley and Tom Clancy.

After that, there will be live coverage of Ballyboden St-Enda’s against Na Fianna in the Dublin senior hurling quarter-final.

It’s a repeat of last year’s county final which saw Na Fianna triumph comfortably to land their first title. They progressed on to contest the Leinster club final, losing out by a point to O’Loughlin Gaels.

Na Fianna can call on Dublin forwards Donal Burke and Seán Currie, while James Madden is a key figure for Ballyboden St-Enda’s.

Sunday 29 September

Cork senior football quarter-final

  • Clonakilty v Nemo Rangers, Bandon, 2.15pm.

Dublin senior hurling quarter-final

  • Ballyboden St-Enda’s v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 4pm.
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie