Cork respond to Munster loss with convincing All-Ireland qualifier win as Dublin head for exit

Cork 1-25

Dublin 0-22

THE ROAD TO recovery began for the Cork hurlers at the scene of the low point they reached a week previously.

This time their performance was enhanced and that delivered a better outcome, therir superiortiy in this All-Ireland qualifier reflected in the ten points they had put between themselves and Dublin by the final whistle.

The victory preserves their interest in the 2020 championship race and while the quality they will face going forward is guaranteed to be higher, this will do as a starting mark for Kieran Kingston’s charges.

Dublin head to the exit door after their first assignment in the All-Ireland series, just like they did in 2019. If they had sustenance beforehand in the form of their spirited second-half fightback against Kilkenny, they never brought that level of fire to this game and their display was pockmarked with errors.

Cork’s meek showing in succumbing to Waterford heaped the pressure on them. They entered this one under a cloud and and after all the criticism this week they seemed to be stung into action.

Kieran Kingston changed a third of his team and got an early response from the forwards brought in. Jack O’Connor careered away from Paddy Smyth in the 9th minute before offloading to Declan Dalton. It took the Fr O’Neill’s man a few moments to create the space but he whipped to the net for his first senior championship goal.

That duo showed up well in the first half yet the major plus was the form of Robbie O’Flynn. Suspended for last Saturday, he hit the ground running and ended with 0-5. That tally was matched by Seamus Harnedy, excellent throughout, while Shane Kingston picked off 0-4.

Donal Burke did his best to point the way for Dublin with 0-11, Danny Sutcliffe sparkled early on and Chris Crummey knocked over a few late on as they chipped away at Cork’s advantage without ever coming really close.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

4. Sean O’ Donoghue (Inniscarra)

6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

3. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

2. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

5. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

12. Robbie O’ Flynn (Erins Own)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers – captain)

10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Jack O’ Connor (Sarsfields)

14. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

11. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Subs

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigids)

4. James Madden (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

7. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

5. Conor Burke (St. Vincent’s)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

18. Jake Malone (Cuala)

6. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

9. Riain McBride (St. Vincent’s)

10. Cian Boland (St. Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh)

13. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)

12. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)

14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

11. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

15. Eamonn Dillon (Naomh Fionbarra)

Subs

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

