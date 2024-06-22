Cork book All-Ireland hurling semi-final spot as they prove too strong for Dublin

Cork 0-26

Dublin 0-21

IT BECAME NERVY at the finish for Cork as Dublin peppered their goalmouth with deliveries and fired shots towards the net of Patrick Collins.

They kept a clean sheet though and withstood that late blast of Dublin pressure to book their All-Ireland hurling semi-final place.

It wasn’t a sparkling showing by Cork in an encounter that was distinctly lacklustre but they achieved the outcome they desired as Dublin’s campaign ended at the quarter-final stage for the second season on the bounce.

Cork were ahead 0-15 to 0-10 at the interval, profiting from the strong grip they gained on proceedings as the half wore on. From the 15th minute on, they outscored Dublin 0-10 to 0-4.

Their half-forward line trio of Declan Dalton, Shane Barrett and Seamus Harnedy were all prominent in that regard, while Patrick Horgan looked menacing inside, twice coming close to goal before the Dublin defence scrambled effectively to crowd him out.

Conor Burke (0-3) shone at midfield for Dublin, while Seán Currie looked lively inside, but in general Cork handled their offensive threats in that opening period. Donal Burke’s typical accuracy from frees deserted him in that phase as he chalked up three first-half wides from placed balls.

Dublin's Paul Crummey and Danny Sutcliffe with Eoin Downey of Cork. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-10 (0-7f), Declan Dalton 0-6 (0-3f), Seamus Harnedy 0-2, Shane Barrett 0-2, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-2, Robbie O’Flynn 0-2, Luke Meade 0-1, Brian Hayes 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Seán Currie 0-7 (0-4f), Conor Burke 0-4, Chris Crummey 0-3, Donal Burke 0-3 (0-1f), Brian Hayes 0-2, Paddy Doyle 0-1, Darragh Power 0-1.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – captain)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 8. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs:

Dublin

1. Seán Brennan (Cuala)

4. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf – captain), 3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille) 2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 6. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle), 18. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

21. Mark Grogan (Kilmacud Crokes), 9. Conor Burke (St. Vincent’s);

8. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 20. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

10. Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s), 12. Seán Currie (Na Fianna), 24. Paul Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

Subs

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)