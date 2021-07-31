Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cork defeat Dublin as first-half goals key to book All-Ireland semi-final with Kilkenny

Cork ran out eight-point victors in Semple Stadium.

By The42 Team Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 9:02 PM
34 minutes ago 3,205 Views 27 Comments
Tim O'Mahony celebrates his goal with Cork team-mate Patrick Horgan.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Cork 2-26 

Dublin 0-24

FIRST-HALF GOALS from Tim O’Mahony and Shane Kingston paved the way for Cork to clinch success over Dublin in tonight’s All-Ireland quarter-final in Thurles.

Patrick Horgan was top scorer for Kieran Kingston’s side as they set up a semi-final meeting against Kilkenny in Croke Park next Sunday.

Dublin trailed 2-13 to 0-11 at the break and despite Donal Burke pointing the way, they couldn’t retrieve that deficit in the second half.

More to follow…

