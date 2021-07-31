Cork defeat Dublin as first-half goals key to book All-Ireland semi-final with Kilkenny

Cork 2-26

Dublin 0-24

FIRST-HALF GOALS from Tim O’Mahony and Shane Kingston paved the way for Cork to clinch success over Dublin in tonight’s All-Ireland quarter-final in Thurles.

Patrick Horgan was top scorer for Kieran Kingston’s side as they set up a semi-final meeting against Kilkenny in Croke Park next Sunday.

Dublin trailed 2-13 to 0-11 at the break and despite Donal Burke pointing the way, they couldn’t retrieve that deficit in the second half.

More to follow…

