Rod Stewart concert a factor in venue change for Munster senior football semi-final

CORK FOOTBALL BOSS Ronan McCarthy had hoped they would get to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for their Munster semi-final on Saturday 1 June but the Rod Stewart concert at the venue a week previous is a factor in the venue change for the game.

Cork will have home advantage for their tie against Tipperary or Limerick, who meet at the quarter-final stage on Saturday 11 May, but the game will now take place in Páirc Uí Rinn.

The main Leeside stadium has been closed for pitch repair work since the February league double-header when Cork faced Kildare in football and took on Wexford in hurling.

It is scheduled to open for Cork’s Munster hurling opener against Tipperary on Sunday 12 May but the county board have decided the pitch will not be able to host a game on 1 June due to the concert on 25 May.

“I wanted to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh,” revealed McCarthy at last night’s 2019 Munster championship launch in Waterford.

“Obviously, if we get over the semi-final, we are going to be playing the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. They are only small advantages, but if they are there, you take them. It wasn’t something I was losing sleep over either.

“At least, we know well out that the semi-final is going to be in Páirc Uí Rinn. If you asked me my preference, I would like us to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as much as we can.

I made my feelings known to the county where my preference was to play it. They sought my opinion. I don’t think the pitch will be ready in time for it. Cork v Tipperary is there on May 12. Then there is the Rod Stewart concert in Páirc Uí Chaoimh one week before our Munster semi-final. I think the changeover from the concert to the game [would have been too tight].

“There are small advantages which you can gain but if you are dependant on that, if that was such a huge deal for us that it was going to affect how we played in a Munster final, if we got there, then I think we are in trouble. We just accept it and move on.”

Cork will be aiming to improve their home form in that Munster semi-final tie. Victory over Louth in February 2018 is their only success in Cork over the course of eight league and championship games in the past two seasons.

Cork lost to Kildare in February's league clash in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“In the league, we have taken two points from a possible 14 at home over the last two years and we’ve taken nine from a possible 14 on the road,” outlined McCarthy.

“There does seem to be a trend, but I don’t know why. If you look at it over the last two years, someone could legitimately say [home form is a concern], but is it something I am going to make a big deal about? No.

“It is the kind of thing that we cannot get too focused on. It’ll come right eventually.”

Cork’s relegation to the third tier of the league sparked plenty criticism with the manager in the firing line at recent county board meetings.

“I liken it to a father in law at a wedding – not everyone wants to listen to him, but you have to give him the mic sometimes,” stated McCarthy.

Cork football boss Ronan McCarthy. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“Some people have put some thought into it, and their comments are justified and so on. I always look at these things and say ‘what solutions are people providing?’ It’s easy to say this is wrong and that is wrong, but what solution are you offering? A lot of the time what you see is they are not offering anything.

“Some people are out just to have a go, and there are people who are making comments who are people with a good knowledge of the game and good insight into the game. You wouldn’t have to agree, but you wouldn’t be stupid enough to ignore what everybody is saying.

“You have to make that judgement in relation to is the criticism a person is making a valid point. Some of the analysis is fair, some of it is just noise and people wanting to be heard. You have to kind of detach yourself from that.

“Whether you are winning or losing, your advice to players now would be to stay off social media and stay away from it basically. If they follow that, be it positive or negative comments they won’t get too fazed either way.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: