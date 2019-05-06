'Worth the journey' - A Cork star flew 6,000 miles to play in the league final before returning to Canada

CORK STAR ORLAGH Farmer went the extra mile to help her county secure a 12th Lidl NFL Division 1 title on Sunday.

The six-time All-Ireland winner was in Canada last week presenting at a conference for her PhD, which focuses on the LGFA’s Gaelic4Girls programme.

Despite the distance, Farmer ensured she was back in Ireland in time for Cork’s Division 1 decider against Galway in Parnell Park, where Ephie Fitzgerald’s side scored a 1-12 to 2-7 victory.

She made her way back to Canada this morning on an early flight.

“It was well worth the journey,” Farmer told Jerome Quinn after the win which sees Cork reclaim the Division 1 crown for the first time since 2017.

Source: Orlagh Farmer Twitter Page.

“I flew home on Friday evening and I’ve to go back over in the morning.

“So I’ve a 7.30 flight from Cork to Winnipeg but I’ll be bringing back the [Division 1] All-Ireland so I won’t complain.

I suppose you don’t get to play in All-Irelands too often and I think you appreciate it more when you get older as well.”

📹Video: @OrlaghFarmer came home from Canada to play in the @lidl_ireland NFL Division 1 Final and the @CorkLGFA star returns to Winnipeg early tomorrow morning! #SeriousSupport



pic.twitter.com/TJrz1jxTj0 — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) May 5, 2019

An established member of the Cork attack, Farmer added that it would have been too difficult for her to stay in Canada and miss the final.

The long journey naturally took its toll, but she’ll happily make the return leg of the trip.

“I’ve been involved with Cork for a good few years and when I had the opportunity to come back, why not? I’ve the best of both worlds.

“It was tough going all the travelling but look, it’s great to be here. I think if I was over in Canada watching the game, I wouldn’t have been able.

I don’t mind going back over in the morning if I make the flight!”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: