Cork boss Ricken hands out five league debuts to his new kids on the block

CORK SENIOR FOOTBALL MANAGER Keith Ricken has announced his team to play Roscommon this weekend.

Ricken has opted for regular goalkeeper, Míchéal Martin, with a full back line of Sean Powter, Sean Meehan and Tadhg Corkery. Cian Kiely, John Cooper and Matthew Taylor comprise the half-backs; Joe Grimes and Colm O’Callaghan are at midfield with Daniel O’Connell, Blake Murphy and David Buckley in the half forwards.

The full forward line includes Brian Hurley, Mark Cronin and Daniel Dineen.

In total there are five league debutants: John Cooper, Joe Grimes, Daniel O’Connell, David Buckley and Mark Cronin.

Advertisement

CORK

1. Míchéal Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas)

3. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

4. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)

5. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

6. John Cooper (Eire Óg)

7. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

8. Joe Grimes (Clonakilty)

9. Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Óg)

10. Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk)

11. Blake Murphy (St. Vincent’s)

12. David Buckley (Newcestown)

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

15. Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra)

Subs:

16. Christopher Kelly (Eire Óg)

17. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

18. Paudie Allen (Newmarket)

19. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

20. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

21. Shane Merrit (Mallow)

22. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

23. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

24. Mark Buckley (Dohenys)

25. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

26. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary)