Mayo star Jason Doherty returns to their county side after two-and-a-half years of injury hell

Doherty in his previous appearance for Mayo.

JASON DOHERTY IS BACK in the Mayo team after a two-and-a-half year absence.

The Burrishule forward made his last appearance for the county in August 2019 against Donegal in the Super 8s.

Fittingly then it is Donegal he will face on Sunday in the opening round of this year’s National League. Doherty suffered a knee injury in that game – and then injured his other knee 14 months later.

He is one of six players to start Sunday’s game who did not feature in Mayo’s starting XV for last year’s All Ireland final.

Eoghan McLaughlin and Conor O’Shea return to the starting XV while Donnacha McHugh, the Castlebar Mitchells centre back, comes in for his league debut.

Lee Keegan will make his 130th appearance for Mayo in the game whereas Knockmore’s Aiden Orme will get his first league start after making four substitute appearances last season.

Doherty had to leave the field with an injured knee. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Aidan O’Shea, Brendan Harrison, Michael Plunkett, Bryan Walsh and Jordan Flynn have to be content with places on the bench – joined there by newcomers, Sam Callinan, Ruairi Keane, Frank Irwin and Pearse Ruttledge.

MAYO TEAM

1: Rob Hennelly

2: Lee Keegan

3: Stephen Coen

4: Padraig O’Hora

5: Paddy Durcan

6: Donnacha McHugh

7: Eoghan McLaughlin

8: Conor O’Shea

9: Conor Loftus

10: Fionn McDonagh

11: Aiden Orme

12: Diarmuid O’Connor

13: Tommy Conroy

14: Jason Doherty

15: Ryan O’Donoghue

Subs

16: Rory Byrne

17: Sam Callinan

18: Brendan Harrison

19: Michael Plunkett

20: Ruairi Keane

21: Aidan O’Shea

22: Jordan Flynn

23: Pearse Ruttledge

24: Bryan Walsh

25: Paul Towey

26: Frank Irwin