Cork footballers lose four players for 2025 campaign

CORK FOOTBALLERS KILLIAN O’Hanlon and John O’Rourke have announced their retirements from the senior inter-county game ahead of 2025, while the Rebels will also be without Steven Sherlock and Damien Gore who have opted to take a break from the panel next year.

Kilshannig’s O’Hanlon, 31, made his senior debut for Cork in the league in 2016 and earned his first championship minutes a couple of years later.

O’Hanlon’s recent seasons with The Rebels have been injury plagued, with an ACL tear causing him to miss out on the 2021 and 2022 seasons while a hamstring injury hampered him in the season just gone.

Carbery Rovers man O’Rourke, 32, is one of the veterans on John Cleary’s panel having debuted for Cork as far back as 2013.

St Finbarr’s man Sherlock, 27, is taking a year out having been primarily used as a substitute in recent seasons, albeit he started Cork’s final championship group game against Tyrone and the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final meeting with Louth, both of which ended in defeat.

Gore of Kilmacabea is also taking a year out. The 25-year-old has been involved with the senior panel since 2019, when he won an All-Ireland U20 title.