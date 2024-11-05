Advertisement
More Stories
Killian O'Hanlon (centre) has called time on his inter-county career. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Freeexperience

Cork footballers lose four players for 2025 campaign

Killian O’Hanlon and John O’Rourke have retired, while Steven Sherlock and Damien Gore will take a year out.
11.52am, 5 Nov 2024
398

CORK FOOTBALLERS KILLIAN O’Hanlon and John O’Rourke have announced their retirements from the senior inter-county game ahead of 2025, while the Rebels will also be without Steven Sherlock and Damien Gore who have opted to take a break from the panel next year.

Kilshannig’s O’Hanlon, 31, made his senior debut for Cork in the league in 2016 and earned his first championship minutes a couple of years later.

O’Hanlon’s recent seasons with The Rebels have been injury plagued, with an ACL tear causing him to miss out on the 2021 and 2022 seasons while a hamstring injury hampered him in the season just gone.

Carbery Rovers man O’Rourke, 32, is one of the veterans on John Cleary’s panel having debuted for Cork as far back as 2013.

St Finbarr’s man Sherlock, 27, is taking a year out having been primarily used as a substitute in recent seasons, albeit he started Cork’s final championship group game against Tyrone and the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final meeting with Louth, both of which ended in defeat.

Gore of Kilmacabea is also taking a year out. The 25-year-old has been involved with the senior panel since 2019, when he won an All-Ireland U20 title.

Author
Gavan Casey
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie