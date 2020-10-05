'There will be county finals again next year' - Cork GAA chiefs plead with celebrating clubs and supporters

CORK GAA CHIEFS have asked clubs and supporters to adhere to public health advice when celebrating county championship victories.

Footage of Blackrock fans welcoming home their side, after yesterday’s thrilling Cork SHC final win over Glen Rovers, drew attention online last night.

“Our priority throughout the pandemic has been keeping our GAA community safe,” a statement from the Cork County Board reads.

“Anything that threatens that safety, and the very continuation of the game during COVID-19, needs to be avoided at all costs.

“To that end, we would plead with all clubs and supporters not to engage in celebrations that breach current guidelines. There will be county finals again next year – and we want to make sure COVID-19 does not rob some of the chance to enjoy them.”