BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 5 October 2020
Advertisement

'There will be county finals again next year' - Cork GAA chiefs plead with celebrating clubs and supporters

‘Anything that threatens that safety, and the very continuation of the game during COVID-19, needs to be avoided at all costs,’ fans have been told.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Oct 2020, 9:58 AM
52 minutes ago 1,505 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5223775
Pairc Ui Chaoimh before yesterday's action.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Pairc Ui Chaoimh before yesterday's action.
Pairc Ui Chaoimh before yesterday's action.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CORK GAA CHIEFS have asked clubs and supporters to adhere to public health advice when celebrating county championship victories. 

Footage of Blackrock fans welcoming home their side, after yesterday’s thrilling Cork SHC final win over Glen Rovers, drew attention online last night. 

“Our priority throughout the pandemic has been keeping our GAA community safe,” a statement from the Cork County Board reads.

“Anything that threatens that safety, and the very continuation of the game during COVID-19, needs to be avoided at all costs.

“To that end, we would plead with all clubs and supporters not to engage in celebrations that breach current guidelines. There will be county finals again next year – and we want to make sure COVID-19 does not rob some of the chance to enjoy them.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie