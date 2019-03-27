Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships

THREE PROPOSALS TO restructure the Cork county championships have been outlined, with an upcoming vote determining which structure will be followed from 2020 onward.

A general view of Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Club delegates were presented with three potential solutions to the ‘club v county’ divide at a county board meeting last night, with the proposals to be voted on next Tuesday night.

While option A (April and August) and B (August only) would mean fixtures either side of the All-Ireland championship series, option C (Summer games) would see Cork clubs playing a number of games without their county players.

With clubs guaranteed five group games, option C would likely see clubs play two games in May in the absence of their inter-county stars.

“Across all consultation forums there was a clear dissatisfaction with club championship programmes,” the report from Cork GAA reads. “There was also a desire for more championship games and greater certainty with regard to dates.

Source: Cork GAA.

“Recognising the frustration of members with regard to the dominance of the inter-county scene on club fixture programmes, it was widely accepted that this is unlike to change greatly in the short term.

“Therefore, the requirement to reform our own championship structures was clear. Integral to any positive outcome in this regard would be a definite calendar for club games.”

You can read the in-depth report on Cork GAA Championship Proposals 2020 here.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: