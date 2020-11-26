BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 26 November 2020
Cork GAA unveils new commercial programme with aim to generate over €20 million in revenue

One Cork amalgamates the organisations of the Cork county board, the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium board and Cairde Chorcaí.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 9:04 AM
1 hour ago 1,650 Views 3 Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
CORK GAA HAS unveiled an ambitious new programme of investment and commercial activity that it expects will realise over €20 million in revenue over the next five years.

The income – through commercial revenue including; Cork County Board and stadia sponsorship, concerts and stadium rental and advertising – will be used to invest heavily in clubs across Cork, and in a better resourced county structure.

One Cork amalgamates all of the existing organisations working to further the sport across the county, including the Cork county board, the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium board and Cairde Chorcaí.

The plan will build upon a series of strategies in key areas, namely sponsorship, commercial opportunities at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, ticket sales and advertising.

Tracey Kennedy, chairperson of Cork County Board said, “One Cork realises a long-held ambition to drive Cork GAA forward united, as befits the largest county in Ireland. By embracing this vision of what Cork GAA should be, every member of every club will be on a firmer footing for the future, both in terms of finance and structure.”

kieran-kingston-with-tracey-kennedy Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy with hurling manager Kieran Kingston. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Michael O’Flynn is part of the One Cork steering group.

Cork GAA has always evoked passion from its supporters, but that passion wasn’t always translated into real commercial success that feeds its growth. I am happy to have been asked to lend my support, and I am proud that One Cork has developed a new vision for Cork GAA.”

Ted Owens from Cairde Chorcaí said, “Our mission has always been to help Cork GAA teams to succeed at the highest level. We believe that this objective and our efforts to improve training facilities and support coaching can best be achieved under the One Cork model. Cairde Chorcaí looks forward to now being incorporated into One Cork, and we ask every GAA member here and abroad to fully support the initiative”.

The One Cork steering group includes:

  • Kevin O’Donovan (Chairperson)
  • Ted Owens (Vice-Chairperson)
  • Michael O’Flynn
  • Jim Woulfe
  • Kieran Calnan
  • Tracey Kennedy
  • Marc Sheehan
  • Diarmuid Gowen
  • John Mullins
  • Tomás Mulcahy
  • Conor McCarthy
  • Seán O’Brien
  • Sinéad O’Keeffe

