The new Cork jersey. Cork GAA
Cork GAA unveil jersey for 2025 season

The jersey is available to purchase online and in stores from today.
9.39am, 24 Oct 2024
CORK GAA HAVE unveiled a new jersey for the 2025 season which is available to purchase online and in Sports Direct stores from today.

The jersey has been designed by O’Neill’s, retaining the traditional red and white colours of Cork. There is also a map of Cork city imprinted on the jersey which includes the suburb of Blackrock and the Ballintemple site where Páirc Uí Chaoimh is located.

“The launch of our new jersey is always an exciting time for the organisation and we are really happy with the design of the 2025 jersey,” says CEO of Cork GAA Kevin O’Donovan.

“The collar and the old map are a nod to the long tradition that Cork GAA has in Cork and we hope it resonates with all our supporters – young and old. I would like to thank Sports Direct for their continued support of Cork GAA and we look forward to seeing the jerseys on display in stores around Cork.”

Sinead Farrell
