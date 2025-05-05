Kian Leavy keeping spirits up and Saints rising ahead of Derry City trip

INJURY DERAILED KIAN Leavy’s early career with Reading, ruling the Louth native out of action for three of the five years he spent in England.

A torn anterior cruciate knee ligament, two stress fractures in his back and another on the top of his shin meant he had to overcome major physical and mental obstacles to persist in the professional game.

It’s why he was never going to allow the most recent setback get the better of him.

Now 23, Leavy scored his first goal of the League of Ireland season for St Patrick’s Athletic against Galway United on Friday night. He had targeted this campaign as one to make a real impact, until a tackle on his ankle during a session in pre-season required surgery, and a familiar reaction. “As soon as you find out the news it’s like ‘right, how quick can we get back?’” he said.

Leavy praised the “unbelievable” medical staff at the club for getting him back within seven weeks, as well as the overall support network from friends, family, and those within the club.

“You want to do it for them because they sacrifice so much for you,” he said.

“The whole off season I just worked as hard as I could because I knew this was going to be a big year. There is a special team here and you want to be playing every week so you know that you have to work hard. It was the best I felt so to get the injury wasn’t easy.

“You can see the intensity that we play with, constantly pressing so you know you have to be fit in this team. You can see the way we finished last season – nine wins in a row. There is a brilliant backroom staff as well, you just felt there was something good happening. Hopefully we can go and make that season special this year.”

Stephen Kenny’s side are top of a congested table, one point clear of Drogheda United in second but only two ahead of fifth-place Derry City, who they face at the Ryan McBride Brandywell tonight (Live on Virgin Media 2, 7.45pm).

There have been setbacks early on so far, notably conceding two goals in stoppage time to lose 2-1 to Bohemians before last Friday’s win over Galway.

“Considering the way we started, we know that we can finish strong. We haven’t really got going and you’re top of the league so it’s a big boost for us,” Leavy said.

“When everybody is getting draws, when teams are beating each other, if you can put a run together you can see how quickly we climbed the table last year. If you can do that this year, we’re top of the league at the minute, if you can go on a run you just don’t know where it can take you.”

