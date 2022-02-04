Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 4 February 2022
Cork select new faces for hurling and football clashes against Clare

There’s a double-header of games tomorrow in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 4 Feb 2022, 12:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,881 Views 0 Comments
Ciaran Joyce and David Buckley both named to start for the Cork teams.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

CORK BOSSES KIERAN Kingston and Keith Ricken have unveiled their starting sides for tomorrow’s league double-header against Clare in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The hurlers play in their Division 1 Group A opener at 5pm as they set out on a new campaign after last year’s All-Ireland final loss at the hands of Limerick.

Nine of the side that started that clash in Croke Park last August are included here. Ciaran Joyce, a star of last year’s U20 winning teams, makes his debut at midfield, while Sean Twomey is another U20 graduate that is selected in attack.

Conor Lehane, recently recalled to the setup, will play his first game for Cork since November 2020 while Ger Millerick, who missed the All-Ireland through injury, is named at full-back, and there are starting attacking places for Alan Cadogan and Shane Barrett, the pair that came on in the second half of that 2021 senior decider.

The Cork footballers will attempt to bounce back from their opening loss to Roscommon, when they face Clare tomorrow night at 7pm in their Division 2 encounter.

a-general-view-of-pairc-ui-chaoimh-before-of-the-game Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Shane Merrit and Mark Buckley are given chances to impress as they make their first senior starts for Cork, while Kevin O’Donovan comes into the defence and Blake Murphy is introduced to the attack. Cian Kiely, John Cooper, Joe Grimes and Mark Cronin are the four players that drop to the bench.

Cork (Hurling v Clare)

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Conor Lehane (Midleton), 11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 12. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 14. Alan Cadogan (Douglas), 15. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Subs

  • 16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)
  • 17. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)
  • 18. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
  • 19. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill)
  • 20. Sam Quirke (Midleton)
  • 21. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
  • 22. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
  • 23. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
  • 24. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
  • 25. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
  • 26. Padraig Power (Blarney)

Cork (Football v Clare)

1. Míchéal Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), 3. Kevin Flahive (Douglas), 4. Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)

5. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 6. Sean Powter (Douglas), 7. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

8. Shane Merrit (Mallow), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra), 11. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s), 12. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

13. Mark Buckley (Dohenys), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), 15. David Buckley (Newcestown)

Subs

  • 16. Chris Kelly (Éire Óg)
  • 17. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
  • 18. Paudie Allen (Newmarket)
  • 19. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)
  • 20. John Cooper (Éire Óg)
  • 21. Joe Grimes (Clonakilty)
  • 22. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys)
  • 23. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
  • 24. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
  • 25. Cillian Donovan (Macroom)
  • 26. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

